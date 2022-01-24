ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Arts Institute plans for year ahead

By From news reports
The Courier
 2 days ago

Lincoln Arts Institute, 112 S. McLean St, Lincoln, owner Jason Hoffman is excited to welcome new exhibits in 2022. LAI released a schedule of exhibitions that include a combination of group and solo features.

Hoffman said he is pleased with what is being planned throughout the year.

“The gallery is freshly painted and I’m ready to put some new holes in the walls with a LAI members group show to start off the year. I’m really thrilled about the lineup for the 2022 schedule and building a thriving art community in Lincoln,” said Hoffman.

The first exhibit is scheduled to open Feb. 10 and will showcase a group exhibit by members of the Lincoln Arts Institute. Members are local and regional artists that are presenting their unique talents. The show will run until March 4.

The lineup of solo artist work is: Tony Crowley (March 10-April 8), Kyle Riley (April 14-May 6), Erin Everland (July 14-Aug. 6), Dann Nardi (Sept. 8-Oct. 7) and a show curated by Adam Farcus that includes the art of Dakota Mace, Jordan Hess and Tamara Becerra Valdez (Aug. 11-Sept. 2). The holiday show and sale will be (Nov. 10-Dec. 23).

The opening receptions are monthly from 5 to 8 p.m. held on the 2nd Thursdays at the Lincoln Arts Institute. The gallery will also be open on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and purchasing of the work.

For more information on upcoming shows contact Jason Hoffman by email at jhoffman@jhoffmanstudios.com or by phone at (309) 287-3744.

