VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll by Babcock Ranch for Jan. 17-22

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

It's time to vote for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Jan. 17-22.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Coaches can email scores to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m. Voting is restricted to once per device an hour.

Boys Basketball

Latrell Davis, First Baptist: Dropped 34 points in the Private 8 Championship game, a 71-66 win over top-ranked SFCA

Girls Basketball

Leah Martin-Gonzales, St. John Neumann: Averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 steals, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game in three games against CSN, First Baptist, and ECS

Boys Soccer

Alejandro Zuniga, Palmetto Ridge: Had four goals in a pair of wins over South Fort Myers and Ida Baker, bringing his total to 23 goals this season

Girls Soccer

Elaina Loden, Naples: Finished with two goals and three assists in a pair of wins against Palmetto Ridge and Gulf Coast

Boys Wrestling

Roman Garcia, Palmetto Ridge: Clinched the Class 3A Duals Championship for the Bears with a pin in the 170-pound bout

Girls Wrestling

Reagan Thomas, Naples: Notched a win in the 107-pound division, with a 4-0 decision in the Lady Wave Invitational over the weekend

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

Comments / 0

