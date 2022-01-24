‘Scream: The True Story’ investigates the horrific crime spree that inspired the iconic franchise

Steve Shippy is a paranormal investigator and documentary filmmaker. Shippy teamed up with psychic medium Cindy Kaza to explore the murders committed by Danny Rolling on a college campus in Gainesville, Florida over the course of four days in 1990. Rolling became known as “The Gainesville Ripper” and the horrific crime spree inspired the 1996 horror flick “Scream”.

Their investigation led them to the childhood home of Rolling’s where they attempted to communicate with lingering spirits. “We both kind of realized toward the end of the investigation that we were a little bit over our heads with what we thought was in the home.”

The fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise is in theaters now.

