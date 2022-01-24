ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: 76ers prefer to pursue superstar player like Harden in offseason than to trade Simmons now

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZ2oO_0duA0aVF00

The situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons is likely to extend past the February 10th NBA trade deadline, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Sixers would reportedly prefer to use Simmons as a chip to pursue a superstar like James Harden in the offseason "rather than take what's available on the current market."

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks are the most engaged teams in discussing a potential deal for Simmons, but neither team has met Daryl Morey's threshold in terms of a the return for Simmons.

A few weeks ago, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote about a potential sign and trade in the offseason which would send Harden to Philadelphia. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN also mentioned this possibility in October .

Morey was the GM of the Houston Rockets from 2007-2020 before becoming the 76ers' president of basketball operations and famously acquired Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster bringing him to Houston and revitalizing the franchise.

Even last season before Simmons requested a trade, when Harden was still a member of the Rockets, there was widespread speculation that the Sixers were heavily trying to trade Simmons for Harden, but ultimately the Brooklyn Nets landed the superstar guard.

Simmons, 25, has not played a game for the Sixers this season, as he continues to seek a trade. Simmons is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA first team defender. He signed a five-year contract worth $170 million in 2019. He has already made approximate $90 million and he is due around another $114 million over the next three seasons, according to spotrac.com .

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts The Philadelphia 76ers After Reports That They Want James Harden For Ben Simmons: "The Simmons Reports Are Becoming More and More Ludicrous. Philly Has No Leverage, He Is Legit Damaged As A Trade Asset."

The rumors about potential trades involving Ben Simmons continue to come out with regularity as the Sixers try to get as much value as they can in return for the Australian. The latest update is from Shams Charania, who has revealed that Philly is willing to wait till the offseason to trade Simmons in hope of possibly landing James Harden or a superstar of that caliber.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in season; Rockets open to Russ Westbrook reunion

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Sixers Trade Sends Tobias Harris To Sacramento

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to be one of the more active teams leading up to the NBA trade deadline this season and they continue to talk about trades pertaining to Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has not played in a single game with the Sixers this season and has not...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hawks Report: More details emerge regarding potential blockbuster trade with the 76ers

We are just over two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and the Hawks are one of many teams linked to several rumors. Atlanta’s general manager Travis Schlenk has made it clear the lead-up to the deadline will affect his decision, and the Hawks have responded. The team is winners of four straight, and it seems trading Cam Reddish has had an addition by subtraction effect on the Hawks’ play.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Hornets must offer to Sixers for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it apparent that they are willing to trade Ben Simmons, with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly being one of the new teams interested. Ben Simmons on the Hornets would make sense since they could use a defensive-minded player, and given their size issues, he may be the ideal fit. They’re also a team that enjoys shooting the three-point shot, and Simmons is an outstanding facilitator, so it makes sense on both sides of the ball.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Athletic#Sixers#The Sacramento Kings#Bleacher Report#Espn#Gm#Rockets#The Brooklyn Nets#Spotrac Com
NBC Sports

2022 NBA Trade Deadline: Date, time, key information

The trade deadline is annual reminder that power in the NBA can shift on a dime. Every year, a few teams push their chips to the center of the table while others wave the white flag and look toward the future. How high will the bidding get for Detroit Pistons...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Three moves the 76ers could make before NBA trade deadline that don't include Ben Simmons

The biggest question across the NBA leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 10 is if the Philadelphia 76ers are (finally) going to trade malcontent All-Star forward Ben Simmons, or if the standoff between Simmons and the Sixers will continue into the offseason. Simmons hasn't played in a single game for Philadelphia this season after requesting a trade over the summer, but the Sixers want to make sure that they get good value back whenever they ultimately move the former top overall pick.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in summer; Mavericks linked to Grant, Collins

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

At this point, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has been sitting out this season, wanting a trade out of Philadelphia. However, the Sixers are holding firm on their asking price for Simmons, so no trade has happened.
NBA
CBS Sports

No matter how badly the 76ers might want James Harden, actually completing a deal would be extremely difficult

Let's abandon reality for a second. Pretend for a moment that the Brooklyn Nets are smitten with Ben Simmons. Pretend for a moment that James Harden did not reportedly voice his preference to join those Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers, that he is not currently part of the most talented team in the NBA and playing in its biggest market, and that he truly views the 76ers as his ideal team from the summer of 2022 on.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
942
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy