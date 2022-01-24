Petoskey hockey takes control of BNC; Boyne, Charlevoix wrestlers impress

PETOSKEY — Just like that, the Petoskey hockey team is off and rolling once again.

After a pair of losses in a three-game stretch ended a nine-game win streak, the Petoskey hockey team is back on a a hot streak thanks to a 2-0 weekend that built a three-game win streak.

The Northmen also took control of the Big North Conference on Friday with a 4-2 victory over Alpena, which came as the Wildcats’ first loss within the league this season.

Petoskey then turned around and earned an 8-0 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday to add to the win streak.

Petoskey’s Friday win over Alpena came in the annual Northmen Hockey Fighting Cancer game, where the Northmen wore special jerseys and proceeds from the night went to the McClaren Northern Michigan Karmanos Cancer Center.

Four different players scored in the game for Petoskey, with Jordan Troxel, Dylan Robinson, Rayce Szalkowski and Kolton Horn all finding the back of the net.

Avery Timm, Silas Dale and Forrest Neff also all had assists and Gavin Szalkowski picked up 17 saves in goal.

On Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Robinson, Horn and Christopher Kavanaugh all had two-goal games and Tommy Guiney, Neff and Wyatt Stemple also scored.

Robinson also had three assists, Zach Jacobs, Noah Bodurka and Jackson Kulbieda all had two assists and Troxel, Neff, Dale, Kavanaugh and Liam Nolan all had one assist.

Mason Bird then earned the victory in goal for the Northmen against the Oilers, making four saves.

Now 15-4 overall and a BNC best 6-1 within the conference, the Northmen will get in a pair of BNC games this week, with a trip to Gaylord up next on Wednesday, Jan. 26. They’ll then get in a rematch with Alpena on Friday, Jan. 28, in Alpena.

WRESTLING

Charlevoix at Thunderbolt Invite

MIO — The Charlevoix wrestling team traveled to the Mio hosted Thunderbolt Invite over the weekend, where they placed fourth overall at the 19-team tournament.

The Rayders had four wrestlers earn second or third place finishes on the day and another three earn podium spots inside the top five.

Brady Jess (171) earned a second place finish at 2-1, as did Trevor Streeter (160), also finishing 2-1. Mason Cunningham (135) and Connor Ortiz (HWT) also each went 2-1 and finished with third place spots.

Jamie Parrish (140) went 2-2 and took fourth place, Landon Swanson (189) was 4-1 and placed fifth overall and Logan Wilks (152) also placed fifth with a 4-1 record.

The Rayders also had Jimmy Descamps (112) go 2-2, Ellery Smith (145) earned one win and Ben Matter (215) also earned a victory. Rick Wise (160) and Justin Whisler (160) each went 0-2.

Charlevoix will next host Grayling and Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Boyne City at Ron Russo Classic

BATTLE CREEK — The Boyne City wrestling team made its way to the Ron Russo Classic on Saturday at Battle Creek Central High School, with a pair of first place finishes coming out of the group.

Both Tim Bowman of 125 pounds and Lydia Krauss of 155 pounds in the girls division each earned unbeaten days and firsts.

Bowman, who improved to 29-0 on the season, earned a title by winning his first three matches by pin, then earned the championship victory by decision to go 4-0.

Krauss went 2-0 with a pair of tech falls to bring in the first place finish.

Boyne City also had Aron Markovics of 130 pounds finish 3-2, winning two by pin, Alison Bowman of the 130 pound girls division earned her first career victory with a pin win to finish third at 1-2, while Collin Schoolcraft (HWT) and Curtis Yang (140) each went 0-2.

Boyne City will next hit the mat on Thursday, Jan. 27 in Cadillac.

