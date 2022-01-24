ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

Owen County's COVID cases up 13.8%; Indiana cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vt7V_0duA0WvD00

Indiana reported 98,650 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 96,454 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.9% from the week before, with 4,770,122 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 2.07% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 27 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the current and previous weeks' statistics. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Owen County reported 454 cases and six deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 399 cases and seven deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,068 cases and 100 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Warrick County with 2,765 cases per 100,000 per week; Gibson County with 2,689; and Vanderburgh County with 2,556. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 12,850 cases; Allen County, with 6,784 cases; and Hamilton County, with 4,979. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Elkhart counties.

Indiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 59.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported administering another 144,732 vaccine doses, including 47,216 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 119,623 vaccine doses, including 30,231 first doses. In all, Indiana reported it has administered 8,933,809 total doses.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Marion County, with 12,850 cases from 15,757 a week earlier; in Lake County, with 3,462 cases from 5,277; and in Hamilton County, with 4,979 cases from 5,525.

In Indiana, 525 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 612 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,524,527 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,751 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 70,700,678 people have tested positive and 866,540 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 4,098
  • The week before that: 4,055
  • Four weeks ago: 3,280

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 188,864
  • The week before that: 197,883
  • Four weeks ago: 99,261

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Owen County, IN
Government
County
Owen County, IN
The Hill

Progressives see Breyer retirement as cold comfort

Progressives greeted the news of Justice Stephen Breyer ’s forthcoming retirement with a mixture of relief and frustration — relief at the likelihood his replacement would yield a younger and more diverse liberal bloc on the court, and frustration his departure would do little to impede the steady march of the court’s six-member conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

132
Followers
158
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy