ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

Owen County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 44% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHXss_0duA0V2U00

Owen County has administered more than 22,121 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Jan. 17, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

That's up 1.3% from the previous week's tally of 21,837 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Owen County, 44% of people living in Owen County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Indiana reported 1,462,456 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 7% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Indiana as of Jan. 17 are Hamilton County (78%), Boone County (72%), Hendricks County (66%), Hancock County (63%) and Warrick County (62%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Owen County as of Jan. 17:

How many people in Owen County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 47% of people in Owen County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 9,843 people
  • 44% of people in Owen County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 9,142 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Indiana have been vaccinated so far?

  • 60% of people in Indiana have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,980,689 people
  • 53% of people in Indiana are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,547,865 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Local ER overwhelmed by non-emergent patients

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday and omicron surge has been hitting Knox County hard in recent weeks. This has put the community well into the red with the state. That has been hard on the county's hospital Good Samaritan Hospital. On Friday there were 21 patients in the...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Indiana Reports 7 New Local COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is reporting new COVID-19 data for the Hoosier State. IDOH said Wednesday that 5,536 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, along with 129 new statewide COVID-19 deaths. In the Tri-State portion of the state, IDOH said that seven new...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Owen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
County
Owen County, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana schools with mask mandates are no longer required to do contact tracing

Some K-12 schools in Indiana will no longer need to conduct contact tracing and report those efforts to the state’s health department. The Indiana Department of Health previously required all schools to report positive cases and close contacts to the state. But schools with mask mandates in place now only have to report the positive cases, IDOH spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter said in an email.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

COVID-19 Quarantine Rules Eased for Indiana Schools with Mask Requirement

INDIANAPOLIS – COVID-19 quarantine rules have been eased for Indiana schools that require mask wearing. The Indiana Department of Health announced last week that close contacts in schools with masking will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms instead of quarantining. All close contacts can remain in school unless they develop symptoms.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

New Protocols Sent Out by Scott Hanback, Superintendent of TSC

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - On January 24, 2022, Tippecanoe School Corporation Superintendent Scott Hanback published this update about Covid protocols. Here it is below:. I want you to be aware of recent Indiana Department of Health changes in guidance and control measures for Indiana schools related to COVID-19 protocols. Effective immediately, school districts that require masks, like TSC, are no longer required to contact trace and make individual notification of close contacts. Instead, those districts may send general notifications of positive cases and reminders of mitigation strategies. All Indiana schools are required to continue reporting positive cases, however the suspension of the individual contact tracing will significantly decrease the reporting requirements for those schools that require masks.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tracker#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Indiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Marin County Begins Easing Rules As Omicron Surge Likely Peaking

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – With the COVID-19 omicron surge already hitting its peak in many areas, Marin County has started to ease back some restrictions. But there is a divide between those that are ready and those that believe it’s too soon. In Marin, students and staff no longer have to wear their masks outdoors at school and there is no cap on the number of people that can attend indoor or outdoor events. These are slight changes but it’s a sign that Marin is slowly changing its approach to COVID-19. “As a principle at every stage, we’re trying to be...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
UPI News

COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has been detected in 22 U.S. states. As of Tuesday there were 92 reported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 variant in the United States, according to the virus database GISAID. "Although the BA.2 lineage has recently increased in proportion in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

What are the fastest-growing counties in Indiana

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These […]
INDIANA STATE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

132
Followers
158
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy