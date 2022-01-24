Hottinger won't seek elected office in 2022, ending 31 years in Ohio General Assembly

NEWARK — State Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark , announced Monday he will not seek elected office in 2022, ending 31 years of uninterrupted public service to Newark, Licking County and surrounding areas.

Hottinger has been in the Ohio General Assembly since 1994, when Forrest Gump was the top movie, Seinfeld the top television show, Friends premiered on NBC and the World series was canceled due to a player strike.

First elected to Newark City Council in 1991 at the age of 21, Hottinger won a seat in the Ohio House in 1994 and served Licking County in both the Ohio House and Ohio Senate since. He faces legislative term limits at the end of the year.

"It has been a tremendous honor to represent my community and the state of Ohio for over three decades," Hottinger said. "I appreciate greatly the confidence that has been afforded me by the residents of my community and district.

"And I’ve cherished the opportunity to have served my colleagues in numerous leadership positions in the General Assembly. I have worked hard to improve the lives of Ohioans and I’m excited to continue to serve and help people in a new capacity in the near future.”

Due to the upcoming filing deadlines to enter the primary election, Hottinger had to decide if he planned to seek a return to the Ohio House, as he's done before when facing term limits in the senate, or seek another elected office.

"Without looking and without seriously exploring the options, a good five or six opportunities have come my way in the public and private sector," Hottinger said. "The good news is I have good options, but I don't want to jump at the first opportunity.

"The House has a lot of challenges right now," Hottinger said. "Three speakers in six years. A return to the House is probably of the least interest."

Hottinger, in the No. 2 position as senate president pro tempore, made it clear how he feels about the Ohio Senate, where term limits prevent his return.

"I hope people realize how much I love the job I have and the opportunity to serve," he said. "I think I have the greatest job in the world. I love what I do. If I could run for reelection, I would in a heartbeat."

Hottinger said although he is not pursuing an elected position, a job in state government is "certainly under consideration." He said his next job will not take him out of Ohio. His wife, Cheri Hottinger, is a member of Newark City Council.

"We don't know what we're doing yet," Hottinger said. "I still have 11 months to run through the tape and don't coast. Your love for people and serving doesn't retire. I'm trying to figure out what capacity I'll do that in."

The state senator did acknowledge the last couple years have been the most challenging, during the COVID-19 pandemic and further polarization in politics.

"The last two years have been the most difficult and trying time of my three-decade public service career," Hottinger said. "It has been demanding, challenging and frustrating."

In a September 2020 interview, Hottinger acknowledged threats to himself and his family, profanity-laced attacks on Twitter and unrelenting criticism over supporting some of the governor’s coronavirus shutdowns.

"I’ve probably had the F-word or the finger directed at me more in 2020 than I did in my previous 28 years of elected service," Hottinger said at the time. “There was a debate on social media whether I was Satan or worked for Satan.”

Hottinger has served as chairman of the House Finance Committee and chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee. He was a 10-time winner of the "Watchdog of the Treasury" award for fiscal conservatism.

He authored legislation to eliminate Ohio’s estate tax, as well as several bills to protect at-risk youth.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman said, "Jay Hottinger is the Cal Ripken of the Ohio Legislature, not missing a single floor vote in the past 27 years, and more importantly, being an attentive and trusted leader, as well as a mentor to so many in state government.

"I know Jay is young and still has a lot to contribute to his community and our state, but in my mind, he has certainly earned a short rest break."

