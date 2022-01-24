Chisholm Elementary teacher Madison Miller named Volusia Teacher of the Year

Madison Miller started her teaching career as a single mom who didn't think she would amount to much.

"My family and friends wouldn't accept anything less than me going back to school and finishing my degree, even with a baby on my hip," Miller said.

And her hard work paid off.

The Volusia County Schools alum, who is now a teacher on assignement at Chisholm Elementary , was named the district's 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Sunday evening during the annual ceremony at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. She was chosen out of 71 nominees across the county , all of whom were recognized at the event.

"I am honored and humbled to be accepting this award," Miller said. "This year was the hardest year in many of our careers. But tonight we are celebrated for the successful careers we've had and the value our careers bring. I would have never made it to this point had it not been for the people in this room tonight."

School Board Member Linda Cuthbert taught Miller when she attended the Volusia County School District. She took to the podium and spoke through tears about her former student.

"Not only is she a product of Volusia County Schools, but she's a product of my classroom," Cuthbert said. "I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of you. Great things do happen in our classrooms."

Heather Bond Vargas, FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools president, said Miller is an educator who lives and breathes education 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This person is always willing to share knowledge with colleagues," Vargas said. "Our Teacher of the Year is passionate about community involvement and pursues any opportunity to include diverse communities in school events."

Miller's work with students

Miller's current roll as a teacher on assignment involves she teaching small groups of students and coaches her peers. But she does much more than that.

She leads Chisholm Elementary's Safety Patrols; serves as the school's advisory committee chair; supervises after-school dismissal; writes and receives grants for the school; serves on the School Leadership Team; and much more, according to Melissa Marple, Chisholm Elementary principal.

"Ms. Miller is, without a doubt, a master teacher," Marple said. "Ms. Miller demonstrates her ability to be an effective teacher and teacher leader on a daily basis. She is an asset to Volusia County School through her passion for education and her commitment to our students, teachers and community."

Miller will go on to Florida's Teacher of the Year Program which engages educators in a year of professional development, learning and active collaboration through the Florida Teacher Lead Network; connects them with an alumni network to further their skill set; and provides opportunities to work with others, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Miller previously served as a third-grade teacher for gifted students and an education coach. She's recently received her Master of Education degree in educational leadership from Stetson University.

"My goal of my career is to continue the legacy of support. It's the support the roles we all play that get our kids here to this stage," Miller said. "My career has been focused on those without support: students in poverty, students in crisis, minoritized students, transient students. We are their entire support system."

