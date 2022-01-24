Thieves attempt to sell stolen ATV to deputies in Yakima County

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Two men from Yakima County were arrested over the weekend after attempting to sell a stolen ATV to deputies, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Sunday.

The owner of the ATV reported it stolen over the weekend. It was soon for sale on social media, according to the YCSO.

Sergeant Rojas with the YCSO offered to buy the ATV from the suspects after finding the deal online.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects met to sell the stolen ATV and were greeted by “enthusiastic” deputies.

Investigators also found a stolen gun and drugs that were in the possession of the two men from Yakima County.

The suspects are facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun and more.

