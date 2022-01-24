ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Thieves attempt to sell stolen ATV to deputies in Yakima County

By Neil Fischer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn1Kv_0duA0LSS00
Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Two men from Yakima County were arrested over the weekend after attempting to sell a stolen ATV to deputies, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Sunday.

The owner of the ATV reported it stolen over the weekend. It was soon for sale on social media, according to the YCSO.

Sergeant Rojas with the YCSO offered to buy the ATV from the suspects after finding the deal online.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects met to sell the stolen ATV and were greeted by “enthusiastic” deputies.

Investigators also found a stolen gun and drugs that were in the possession of the two men from Yakima County.

The suspects are facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun and more.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

jeff
2d ago

criminal arent the brightest thing in the shed and missing a few light bulbs upstairs. but definitely an awesome catch.

Reply
4
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP asks public for help in identifying woman in 1991 fatal crash

KALAMA, Wash. – More than 30 years after a crash in Kalama killed a woman, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public to help identify her. The woman, known by WSP detectives as ‘Helen Doe,’ died on May 14th, 1991. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer collision, which ended in a severe fire. The driver of the vehicle was identified, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery.
KALAMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Atv#Yakima Co#Ycso
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The West Richland Police Department unveils new state-of-the-art facility

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department unveils its new facility in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house tours on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the new facility on 7920 West Van Giesen Street in West Richland, which is next to the race track. The public will have the opportunity to tour the department, talk with city staff and enjoy refreshments.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

10 Kennewick residents indicted in staged car accident scheme

RICHLAND, Wash. — Nearly a dozen Kennewick residents are part of a 138-count federal indictment spanning 23 people for their involvement in a staged car accident scheme that accumulated almost $1 million in false insurance claims. According to a release from the Eastern Washington District Attorney’s Office, participants spanned Washington, California, Michigan, Nevada, and British Columbia. Investigators say those involved...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
672
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy