Athens, GA

'His life mattered': Our Daily Bread hosts memorial service honoring Stephen Pugh's legacy

By DJ Simmons, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
A group of more than 40 people gathered on a chilly Friday afternoon in the rotunda at First Baptist Church to pay tribute and remember Stephen James Pugh.

The unhoused man was killed in a hit-and-run shortly before the new year. But in a room full of acquaintances and friends of Pugh, the sense of loss was palpable, signifying the impact he left on a community in his own unique way.

"The bottom line about Steve is that he mattered," Mary Conley, a volunteer at Our Daily Bread for several years, said. "His life mattered."

The theme resounded throughout the service put together by Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen on Jan. 21, as speakers shared their own distinct experiences with Pugh. Laughter, tears, and smiles marked the occasion.

Many shared Pugh's diverse array of interests reflected in his conversations, his straightforward personality, and his impressive physique seen as he walked throughout town.

Conley said Pugh was seemingly an expert on a variety of subjects — from training and fitness to nutrition — and was willing to share his knowledge with those who spoke to him. She said at the end of the day people hope to know they matter, and that she's hopeful Pugh knows he did.

"In my little sphere of influence, this instance has reminded me to try and let people know that they matter today while they can feel it," she said.

Patrick Howard, kitchen coordinator at Our Daily Bread, said a lot of times people who do not have permanent housing are clumped together. But the circumstances that led them to where they are varies, he said, and it shouldn't be lost that they are still deserving of respect.

"One of the reasons that we wanted to have this service was to observe who Steve was but to also remind people that he was a person," he said. "Who we serve are people. But a lot of people look at those who do not have permanent housing differently."

Howard said Pugh broke this mold for those who knew him with his own unique personality.

"The main thing for this is to remind everyone we are all people," he said. "We're just in different situations and in different places in our lives. But we all have a story."

Throughout the service, some shared how Pugh directly impacted their life. One Athenian, named William, tearfully shared how several random meetings with Pugh across the years and conversations on working out changed his life and led to him partaking in triathlons.

"The reason I train, and the reason I take care of myself is because of what we talked about," he said. "He's had a bigger impact on my life than 99 percent of the people I've ever met because health and wellness mean so much to me now."

Solomon Smothers, a former leader at Our Daily Bread, said his first memories of Pugh were him walking around Athens, shirtless. Smothers said he then got to meet Pugh and share meals and amazing conversations with him.

"As that started to happen and then I see him in different place it became a real comfort to me," he said. "One of the things you look forward to is seeing your friend walking around. That's going to be something that I miss. That's going to be an aspect of what I understand home – Athens — to be that is no longer around."

Erin Barger, CEO of Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, said Pugh was an incredible combination of being reclusive, refined and refreshing.

"He was one of the most purposeful people I've ever met," she said, adding one of the great joys of her life was holding conversations with Pugh.

Barger said as politically divisive as the subject of homelessness has become, her prayer is that an incredibly tragic loss reminds people that Pugh's life mattered.

"Steve's life mattered just as much as mine, and definitely not less," she said.

As the service concluded many audience members began to share their own experiences with Pugh. Some stated they didn't even realize his living situation upon meeting him, and others spoke of the kindness he showed them in their encounters.

Jesse Pilkenton, who oversees Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen, said he was grateful to be in a room that showed a broad-spectrum of Athenians who knew Pugh in their own way.

"He was such a well-spoken, well-read, genuine man," Pilkenton said.

Pilkenton said providing meals for any neighbor in need is part of the mission of Our Daily Bread, and building relationships with people is important. He added he believes what the human soul longs for more than anything is community.

"I think we experienced community with Mr. Pugh and this is a reflection of that," Pilkenton said. "What you saw here today was a lot of people show up and share a lot of stories that can not be manufactured because they experienced community with Mr. Pugh."

