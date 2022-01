A record number of states will see their minimum wage increase in 2022, but Pennsylvania is not one of them, writes Mike D’Onofrio for the Axios. The minimum wage in the Keystone State has remained at $7.25 since 2009 when it had to be increased to meet the federal rate. It is one of 20 states that has not raised the minimum wage beyond that.

