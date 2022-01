For the second time in the span of a year, Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group are buying into the extended-stay hotel hype. The two companies are teaming up to buy 111 WoodSpring Suites properties from Brookfield Asset Management for about $1.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. The deal is expected to close as soon as next month.

