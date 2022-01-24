ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FERC's EJ endgame

By MATTHEW CHOI
POLITICO
 2 days ago

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino, Ben Lefebvre and Karl Mathiesen. — Environmental justice rhetoric from FERC's Democratic majority is meeting skepticism from Republicans and environmentalists over how it will be implemented and its impacts on projects. — New Jersey's biggest water supplier discovered a potentially carcinogenic chemical in the...

The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Weaning off of Russia

— The Biden administration is looking for alternatives for Russian natural gasto alleviate Europe's reliance on the country's resources as tensions mount over Ukraine. — The House unveiled its competitiveness bill, tightening up trade policy to defend U.S. industry. But that could create conflicts with the Senate's version of the package.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

New solar rules could cast long shadow

THE BUZZ — HERE COMES THE SUN: California’s climate change debate du jour revolves around the sun and your roof. The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on a proposal that would significantly curtail the benefits of installing rooftop solar panels. California has long incentivized people to generate solar electricity by letting them return their excess wattage to the grid, thereby reducing their energy bills. The PUC proposal would slim that sweetener and impose a new monthly fee, which would dissipate some of the financial benefits of rooftop solar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

WOTUS in SCOTUS

With help from Alex Guillén, Kelsey Tamborrino, Zack Colman and Jonathan Custodio. — The Supreme Court is taking on a case on the ever-fluid definitions of Waters of the U.S. just as EPA goes about trying to broaden protections under the Clean Water Act. — Baltimore's case against energy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marcellusdrilling.com

Hearing Addresses Democrat Plan to Expand FERC’s Pipe Powers

Democrats in Congress say new federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last May. Specifically, the Dems want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to impose “basic standards” for natural gas pipeline reliability and security. The Dems claim FERC can enforce reliability standards regarding electricity delivery and other matters, but the agency lacks such authority when it comes to regulating pipelines. Is that true?
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Firefighters, ag employees get a pay bump

— Some Agriculture Department employees will see a pay bump at the end of the monthas part of President Joe Biden’s move to increase the federal minimum wage. — In a visit to California on Friday, Biden administration officials rolled out more funding for natural disaster restoration projects and wildfire mitigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
utilitydive.com

FERC orders PJM to scrap 'adder' mechanism seen bolstering capacity prices

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday ordered the PJM Interconnection to stop using an "adder" in a capacity market methodology that critics contend increases prices and leads the grid operator to buy more capacity than needed. The 4-1 decision at FERC's monthly meeting centered on the way PJM sets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

The climate kinks in BBB

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino, Zack Colman and Jonathan Custodio. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Gaming out tech antitrust’s next obstacles

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
AGRICULTURE
commonwealthmagazine.org

FERC declines to revoke Weymouth compressor certificate

A CONTROVERSIAL NATURAL GAS facility in Weymouth can continue to operate after federal regulators on Thursday declined to revoke the project’s authorization, dealing another blow to opponents who for years have fought against the pipeline linchpin. Nearly a year after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission launched a fresh review...
WEYMOUTH, MA
eenews.net

How FERC, courts may change pipeline industry in 2022

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, courts and states are poised to set policies in 2022 that could make long-term changes to the natural gas pipeline industry, following a year that saw cancellations of major projects. FERC is under heightened pressure this year to reform the way it greenlights new pipelines,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

FERC Chairman to Endorse Mandatory Pipeline Reliability Rules

Congress should pass legislation to establish mandatory reliability standards on energy pipelines in the face of extreme weather and cyberattacks, the top U.S. energy regulator told lawmakers in written testimony published Tuesday. The lack of mandatory reliability standards on pipelines carrying oil, natural gas and other energy products “poses a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
POLITICS

