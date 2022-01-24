ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Driver killed after hitting overpass support on I-96

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
DETROIT -- A driver was killed Sunday afternoon after they lost control of their vehicle and hit an overpass support along I-96. According to Michigan State...

The Grand Rapids Press

5 injured, 2 critically, in crash on snow-covered road

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Five people, including two children, were hospitalized Wednesday, Jan. 26, after two vehicles collided on snow-covered Lake Michigan Drive, police said. A 6-year-old Montana girl was in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital while another passenger, a 54-year-old Nunica woman, was in critical condition at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti man accused of stealing school bus heads to trial

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused of stealing a school bus and leading police on a chase through Monroe County is heading to trial. Larry Edward Kosarue waived preliminary examination Thursday, Jan. 20, in Monroe County District Court, sending his case to circuit court for trial proceedings, court records show.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Overpass#Msp#Sinai Grace Hospital
The Grand Rapids Press

Man jailed after Fruitport Township police find him with 3 teen girls reported missing in Florida

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- A man in his 20s was arrested after police found him at a Fruitport Township business with three underage girls from Florida. Fruitport Township police took the man into custody Wednesday, Jan. 26 and put the girls into protective custody. The girls, with the youngest 14, will be transported back to Florida.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County deputy who shot person acted in self-defense, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka found a sheriff’s deputy was “justified” in shooting a man while on duty in October. The shooting took place at about 5 p.m. Oct. 15 outside a business building in the 2500 block of Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township, officials said. A Jackson County man was injured in the shooting, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Human remains found in Michigan home identified by police

TRENTON, MI -- Police have identified human remains that were found in a Trenton home in 2020, ClickonDetroit reported. The human remains were found July 6, 2020, in a fire pit outside a home in the 5500 block of Wilson St. Police used the DNA from a family member to identify the remains, but have not yet released the identity to the public.
TRENTON, MI
