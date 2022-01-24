Driver killed after hitting overpass support on I-96

TRENTON, MI -- Police have identified human remains that were found in a Trenton home in 2020, ClickonDetroit reported. The human remains were found July 6, 2020, in a fire pit outside a home in the 5500 block of Wilson St. Police used the DNA from a family member to identify the remains, but have not yet released the identity to the public.

