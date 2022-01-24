ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

5 reasons more millennials are choosing not to have children

By Hillary Hoffower
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vHU9_0du9zbT200
A lower birth rate is a new norm. Tara Moore/Getty Images
  • American women have been having fewer babies for years, falling in line with worldwide trends.
  • The economic uncertainty of two recessions, climate change, and expensive childcare are to blame.
  • Women are also finding other fulfilling paths and some just aren't interested in having kids.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
Vox

The parents of the youngest children are not okay

More kids younger than 5 are sick with Covid-19 in the US this month than at any other time in the pandemic. None of these millions of children can be vaccinated yet, and almost half of them are too young to wear a mask. This is bringing a new wave of disruptions and stress for many families — especially those that rely on day care, preschool, and other shared child care — who have already endured almost two years of strain.
KIDS
Mitchellrepublic.com

Letter: People should have freedom to choose vaccines

I would like to express my support and agreement with the actions described in the article “Judge Blocks COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states” which was written by Tom Hals and published on December 1st, 2021. Our president, if he gets his way, will try...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Climate Change#American
psychologytoday.com

Healthy Boundaries for Adult Children of Toxic Parents

Some people continue to play out their childhood patterns because they are afraid if they don't, their parents will stop relating to them. A parent who stops relating to their child may simply be trying to regain control in the relationship. One key to setting boundaries with a parent is...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find negative parenting leaves males more likely to develop negative traits

Harsh and negative parenting has long been linked to the development of callous-unemotional traits in children and adolescents. Now, a study by Florida State University researchers has found that maltreated males are more likely to develop those callous-unemotional traits than females. Callous-unemotional traits include lying, cheating and a lack of guilt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you are dealing with narcissistic abuse

Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Woman’s pregnancy announcement to family massively backfires

What was intended to be a touching sentiment soon turned sour after parents-to-be used their baby scan in a gift exchange with their family. A family hosted their annual Christmas gift exchange amongst the adults, where they all agreed to spend $20 on each other and shared a Google document for inspiration on what each person would like to receive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
themreport.com

On Average, Millennials Are Paying More for Starter Homes

Rocket Homes surveyed 1,170 U.S. residents, 997 of whom already own a home, to see which amenities are desired. With the post-pandemic housing market still seeing high demand and steadily increasing prices, home buyer strategies and attitudes toward starter homes have changed. In the past, the motivations for buying and...
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy