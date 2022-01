As you remember, back in December of 2021 we hosted our second annual "Light Up the Berkshires" contest. You can view entrant and winner photos by going here. We received photos from many homes throughout the Berkshires and many of them were breathtaking. The Berkshires brought their A-Game with this contest for sure. We're thinking of making multiple Berkshire County winners this December, so it's definitely in your best interest to enter when the contest returns later this year.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO