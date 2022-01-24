ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Bellaire home ruled a complete loss after Monday fire

By Steven Ruffing
 2 days ago

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – A home in Bellaire is ruled a total loss after a fire that burned all night.

The fire happened near 34th street.

No one was in the home during the fire and no one was injured.

Crews say they got the call around midnight and packed up around 7:00 on Monday morning. They came back around 10:00 to hose down the debris.

Officials say the roof collapsed and continued to smolder.

There is no cause at this time, but officials say it’s an ongoing investigation.

