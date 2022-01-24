ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman with a kitchen knife. It...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 4

GF65
2d ago

Hmmmmmmmm, he's 30 she's 70 socializing in her bedroom? Sounds like she still got game more than he could handle.

Reply(2)
3
 

