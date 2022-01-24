ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Man shot, killed by deputies after trying to smother his mother with a pillow, Florida sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Sunday after he tried to kill his mother and attacked deputies with a knife, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports that deputies said they were called to a home around 3 p.m. on Oakcrest Court in the Davenport area.

911 operators said the received a call from an elderly woman who reported her adult son was trying to smother her.

The woman told 911 that she woke up to her son repeatedly pressing a pillow on her face when she was napping on the couch.

According to a report, she was able to escape the home and call 911.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, the man had barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom.

The three deputies inside the home ordered him to come out with his hands up, but he refused.

The deputies entered the bathroom and the man immediately charged at them with a large knife, stabbing one deputy on the top of his head, officials said.

The deputy who was attacked fired his stun gun, but it was ineffective, and the man continued to fight with the deputies while armed with the knife, according to a report.

Deputies said they were in fear for their lives, so they shot and killed the man.

Officials said he deputy who was stabbed in the head was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery and no other deputies were hurt.

Officials said the suspect was a registered felon on probation, with a criminal history out of Virginia.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Jose A Salamanca
2d ago

Thank God the deputy wasn't seriously injured. Sad to see the combative man was killed, but he wanted Death By Cop. Good job by our PCSO 👏

Reply
2
 

Action News Jax

Firefighter: Floyd 'needed help and wasn't getting it'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — First it was a paramedic, testifying that the officers who restrained George Floyd didn't call in critical information as his ambulance rushed to the scene where Floyd would soon be pronounced dead. Then it was an off-duty firefighter, recounting her frustration that Floyd obviously “needed help and wasn't getting it.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
