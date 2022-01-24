ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing History With Carl Bernstein

By Bakari Sellers
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakari Sellers is joined by legendary journalist Carl Bernstein to discuss the start of...

www.theringer.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein says local television is in ‘disgrace’

(WTVO) – One of the reporters famous for uncovering the Watergate scandal has some blunt advice for today’s journalists. Carl Bernstein, now a political analyst for CNN, spoke to the news outlet this week about his new memoir “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom.” Bernstein criticized newsgathering tactics that are used today, saying, “it’s […]
Deadline

‘White House Doctor’ Drama Produced By Alyssa Milano In Works At Fox

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to White House Doctor, a one-hour drama based on Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir, from Alyssa Milano and her Peace by Peace Productions, A+E Studios — where Milano is under a deal — Range Media Partners and Fox Entertainment. There are no plans for Milano to star. The White House Doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making...
Literary Hub

Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on Writing on Your Own Terms

This essay was originally presented as a talk at the Tin House Summer Workshop. You can listen to it on Between the Covers, a literary radio show and podcast. When I was a kid, and I said I wanted to be a writer, my grandmother, who was a visual artist, told me that most great writers never got published. I don’t think she meant this to be encouraging, but it was actually the best thing anyone could have said. It taught me that writing on my own terms would mean writing against the world, and I already knew this was the only way to become an artist.
Deseret News

Inside the studio of America’s most controversial artist

At first glance, Jon McNaughton’s in-home studio looks like any other. A stool sits in front of an easel. A desk to one side is covered in brushes and splotched palettes. Framed paintings dot the walls, including a mountain landscape, a portrait and a modern rendering of “Washington Crossing the Delaware.”
