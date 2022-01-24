ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is School Violence?

By Sanjana Gupta
Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 246 million children experience school violence every year; however, girls and gender non-conforming people are disproportionately affected. School violence may be committed by students, teachers, or other members of the school staff; however, violence by fellow students is the most common. "School violence can be anything that...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Disgust, outrage and anger: Parents, teachers give Pittsburgh board an earful over school violence

PITTSBURGH — It has been a volatile week for Pittsburgh Public Schools. On Wednesday, 15-year-old Marquis Campbell was murdered while sitting on a school van outside of Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy. On Thursday, two staff members were injured during a brawl with several students and on Friday, a student was left unconscious and hospitalized after a horrific beating that was caught on camera.
PITTSBURGH, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oneida County taking part in nationwide initiative to combat school violence

Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence is launching a nationwide threat assessment initiative. This is in conjunction with "Safer Schools Together" to combat violence and bullying that stems from social media. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department will be one of the hundreds of police agencies to work with schools through...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Education
go955.com

Kalamazoo parents, trustees concerned about escalating violence in schools

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There are growing concerns among parents and some Kalamazoo School Trustees about violent incidents in high schools this year. Board Vice-Chair TiAnna Harrison proposed that students, staff and parents be surveyed on interventions they would like to see to improve culture and behavior in class, and that it be done this trimester.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole Schools Superintendent addresses ‘inexcusable act of violence’ after Seminole High shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon issued a statement Friday addressing this week’s shooting at Seminole High School. 16-year-old Da’raveius Smith has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot an 18-year-old classmate just before noon Wednesday in a building on campus.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
WSAV News 3

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY

