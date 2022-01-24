ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson schools go virtual, relocate due to water pressure issues

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwg0c_0du9wFqr00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders announced that some schools will be all virtual or relocated on Monday, January 24 due to a lack of water pressure.

The following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24:

  • Peeples Middle – 2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Whitten Middle – 210 Daniel Lake
  • Jim Hill High – 2185 Fred Harris Drive
  • Wingfield High – 1985 Scanlon Drive
Some South Jackson neighbors facing little to no water pressure

The following schools will be relocated on Monday, January 24:

  • Key Elementary to Lester Elementary
  • North Jackson Elementary to McWillie Elementary
  • Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardoza Middle
  • Wilkins Elementary (kindergarten through 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary (3rd through 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary

Meals will be offered for students at all schools shifting to virtual. After-school programs at virtual schools are cancelled for Monday, January 24.

