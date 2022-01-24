ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths

By Debra Dolan
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Authorities are warning consumers to stop using some infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc., after reports of two infant deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Baby lounger manufacturer refuses to recall product despite CPSC warning

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a warning urging parents to stop using some infant loungers after reports of two baby deaths. The CPSC said that two infants were lounging on a Podster, made by the company Leachco, when they were suffocated either by the lounger or another object. The commission said that the babies were 17 days old and 4 months old, and died in January 2018 and December 2015. Leacho pushed back, saying in a statement that “the CPSC is wrongly telling consumers to stop using the Podster altogether instead of explaining that no...
HEALTH
myrtlebeachonline.com

A company explains why it won’t recall infant loungers even after baby deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday warned the public to stop using four kinds of Leachco Podster infant loungers because, the agency said, infant deaths in 2015 and 2018 show them to be a hazard. While the agency says Leachco won’t issue a voluntary recall, the company immediately...
ECONOMY
purecountry1067.com

CPSC Issues Warning About Potentially Deadly Infant Lounger

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about a potentially dangerous infant lounger. The agency says two deaths have been linked to Leachco’s ‘Podster’ lounger – one in 2015 and one in 2018. In both cases, the infant’s nose and mouth became ‘obstructed by...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Safe Sleep#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#Gray News#Leachco Inc#Aap
ABC7 Los Angeles

Consumer Product Safety Commission issues warning on infant loungers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent warning for parents Thursday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is telling families to stop using the Podster and Bummzie infant loungers. The alert comes after reports that a 17-day-old baby and a four-month-old died while they were in one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Thousands Of Chain Saws Recalled ‘Due To Injury Hazard’

TOWSON, Md. (CBS) — About 8,500 chain saws sold in hardware stores nationwide are being recalled because of a potential injury hazard. The DeWALT DWCS600 18-inch corded chain saws “can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. The recalled chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover, and have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. They were made in Mexico and sold between June and November of 2021 for between $130 and $150. The recalled chain saw (Image credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission) So far, there have not been any injuries or incidents linked to the recall. Anyone who bought a recalled chain saw should “immediately stop” using it, the recall states. They can contact DeWALT at 855- 474-5875 or email recall@sbdinc.com to receive a prepaid-shipping label so they can return the chain saw and get a free replacement. Click here to read the full recall notice.
ECONOMY
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy