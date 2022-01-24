ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney blasts Newt Gingrich over threats to jail Jan. 6 panel members

Cover picture for the articleRep. Liz Cheney slammed former House Speaker Newt Gingrich over his comments suggesting that Jan. 6 committee members could face jail time under a GOP-controlled Congress. The Wyoming Republican accused Mr. Gingrich of being inconsiderate to the rule of law and democratic norms. “A former Speaker of the House...

MSNBC

Why Newt Gingrich's rant about the Jan. 6 investigation matters

Plenty of Republicans have criticized the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Plenty more have talked about ending the House select committee's probe in the event of a GOP majority next year. But it's far more unusual to hear a Republican raise the prospect of prosecuting those seeking answers....
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
Rolling Stone

Newt Gingrich, Who Is Advising GOP Leadership, Floats Jail Time for Jan. 6 Committee Members

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who according to The Washington Post is now counseling Republican leadership in Congress ahead of the 2022 midterms, threatened jail time for members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. “You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6...
mediaite.com

Newt Gingrich Says Jan. 6 Committee Members ‘Face a Real Risk of Jail’ if Republicans Win the House

Newt Gingrich says that January 6 committee members “face a real risk of jail” should Republicans take over the House after the 2022 election. Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Gingrich expanded on an op-ed he wrote for Newsweek earlier this week titled “The Wolves Will Become Sheep,” in which he argued that January 6 committee members will have the tables turned on them if the GOP should gain control of Congress.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Tells Hannity That Liz Cheney Is Just The Same As Nancy Pelosi

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is as much an adversary to the Republican Party as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, congressional candidate Harriet Hageman told Fox News. Hageman again attacked Cheney during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s television show last week. “She’s...
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
The Independent

‘What are you hiding?’ Republican group’s billboard campaign targets McCarthy’s rejection of Jan 6 committee

A political ad campaign from a group of Republicans and conservatives is singling out GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Republican Accountability Project – formerly Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of conservative anti-Donald Trump organisation Defending Democracy Together – is paying for 50 billboards in Washington DC and in Mr McCarthy’s California district, asking, “What are you hiding, Kevin McCarthy? Testify about January 6th.”What are you hiding, @GOPLeader? Testify about January 6.NEW:...
