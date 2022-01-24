ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Last Cuentista' and 'Watercress' win top children's book awards

By Meghan Collins Sullivan
North Country Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's librarians awarded top honors to their favorite children's books of the year on Monday. The Newbery — celebrating its 100th year — and Caldecott medals, as well as several other honors, were among those awards. The John Newbery Medal for the most distinguished children's book this...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
jamestowngazette.com

Children’s Book Author to Visit Ellington Library

Aaron Measer, a local Children’s book author born and raised in Western New York, will be visiting Ellington Farman Library on Saturday January 22 from 10:30-11:30am. He will reading his new book “My Day with Grandma” and have copies for sale. As the oldest of ten, Aaron has always understood the great role that stories play in the lives of children and now enjoys bringing his own stories and memories to life on the page. Aaron has a passion for all forms of storytelling and has written screenplays, short stories, and now children’s books. “My Day with Grandma” is a beautiful picture book about what happens when a young child spends the day with Grandma. The sweet poem is accompanied by gorgeous, hand-painted illustrations that set this book apart from the rest. Based on the author’s fond childhood memories, this book is sure to charm young and old alike. His work can be found on his website aaronmeaser.com and on Amazon. In addition to the story time there will be a simple craft for young children to make.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC Action News

Who Are Your People? Children's Book

WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? Is the debut children’s book from best-selling author, CNN political analyst, lawyer, and former South Carolina House Representative Bakari Sellers. This inspiring picture book celebrates the ancestors and roots that help make us who we are. WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? is a tribute to community—it...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marinmommies.com

12 Wonderful Valentine's Day Books for Children

My kids have always loved to go to the library and check out a big stack of books that relate to the current holiday or season. Valentine's Day of course is no exception, so here are some of our choices for great Valentine's Day kids' books, featuring a mix of new releases and some old favorites. Find them at your local Marin County library or independent bookstore; the links on each title take you to that book's listing on the Marin libraries MARINet website.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Local author pens new children’s book

When local authors have their first book published, it is a cause of celebration. When the writer is a homegrown talent, having attended Ridgeview Elementary, Park View Middle School, and Yucaipa High School, it can be a source of pride for the community. Such is the case of David Quesada, who has just published the first of 10 books in a series written for third graders and up. Quesada, a Yucaipa resident since 1998, began his love of reading and storytelling at a very early age. After graduation from Yucaipa High School, he went on to graduate from California Baptist University with his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. He was raised in a large extended family that included many siblings, cousins and next door neighbor kids that to this day are still a part of his life and characters in his book. Being the eldest of this gang of kids, he led them in many fun and exciting adventures. Quesada resides in Yucaipa with his wife and high school sweetheart Taylor and their five children. The characters in “Isle Of Drasca” are based on real life personalities and experiences of David’s children, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Getting to know each character is half the fun. “Isle Of Drasca,” is an exciting adventure story of siblings, cousins and friends. The kids love to eat cheeseburgers, go on adventures, play games and listen to Dad’s stories. Through humor, tragedy and the accidental discovery of a golden book, the children enter another world of dragons and creatures. They must work together to uncover mysteries surrounding the Isle or never return home. “Isle Of Drasca” can be found on Amazon. Coloring books, hats, and T-shirts can also be found on Amazon.com. Quesada has been asked to join other local authors at Gardenworks for Kids Learning Center. Its annual “Book Reading by the Author” children’s event will be held in February. Gardenworks owner Donna Hinkle supports youth in the community. For more information visit gardenworksforkids.org.
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Grimes
stljewishlight.org

‘Devil’s Arithmetic’ author wins Sydney Taylor Book Award for lifetime achievement in Jewish children’s literature

(JTA) – Jane Yolen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s book author whose oeuvre of more than 400 books includes the bestselling Holocaust time-travel novel “The Devil’s Arithmetic,” was honored for her writing career by the Association of Jewish Libraries. Yolen received the Body-of-Work award from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Country Public Radio

They didn't get the Newbery or Caldecott but these kids' authors won big this year

Angeline Boulley did not win a Newbery or a Caldecott medal this year from the American Library Association. Those are the two oldest and arguably most prestigious awards in children's literature. But they're among 22 awards the ALA handed out this week to books for kids, and a few names kept coming up during the ceremony, Boulley's among them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Noodle the pug is starring in a children's book

Noodle the pug will grace the pages of his own picture book this summer. Last year, the 13-year-old pug captured hearts last year when his morning ritual with his owner, Jonathan Graziano, went viral on TikTok. Every morning, Graziano gently wakes Noodle up and attempts to lift him to stand up.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watercress#Picture Books#Newbery#American#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Wonder Walkers#Ala#Silber#Firekeepers#Korean
cgmagonline.com

Talking Horror and Children’s Books with Kelly Murtagh

Award Winning actress Kelly Murtagh has made a name for herself as a versatile and talented actress. She has appeared in many well-known movies, including the most recent Amazon Prime horror feature from Blumhouse Bingo Hell. Her work explores the many sides of the roles she brings to life, capturing the essence of what makes the characters so interesting, be it in a smaller part, or leading roles.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KERO 23 ABC News

BPD officer writes children's book

On-duty, he’s an officer. Off-the-clock, he’s a writer. And now, he’s a published children’s author. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan tells us about Bakersfield Police Department Officer Charles Pratt’s new book “Excuse me, I Have a Question."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KXLY

Mariah Carey to release first children’s book

Mariah Carey is set to release her first children’s book, ‘The Christmas Princess’. The 52-year-old superstar – who is often dubbed The Queen of Christmas thanks to the enduring love for her Yuletide mega-hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ – has announced she is releasing “a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages” later this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WBIR

Knoxville comic book store giving students free copies of Maus, award-winning Holocaust book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville comic book store announced Thursday that it will give away free copies of Maus for students who want to learn more about the Holocaust. The book was banned from McMinn County schools after leaders said it contained too much strong language and graphic depictions of the Holocaust. Around 6 million Jewish people died between the 1930s and the early 1940s as the Nazi regime systematically arrested and cruelly killed them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
metrofamilymagazine.com

4 Lunar New Year Children’s Books

The Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 1. If your family is looking to learn more information about the holiday or to plan your own celebration, check out the books below. This colorful book explains how the Lunar New Year is celebrated by families in China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and India. Each region is represented with a distinct illustration style, giving each area a unique tone and feel. Watch a digital story time here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nurseryworld.co.uk

The Whales on the Bus wins BookTrust award for best book for sharing with babies

The book was voted for by librarians and families who have taken part in the pilot of a new national library experience - BookTrust Storytime - aimed at engaging families with young children, especially those who are disadvantaged, to use facilities at their local public library. Cressida Cowell MBE, Waterstones Children’s Laureate 2019-2022, revealed the winning book at a virtual event on Tuesday 25 January which also celebrated the pilot scheme.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Country Public Radio

Last in translation

You might have missed the moment when it happened. It was around 11:30 in the evening, and I asked how much the coffee cost. I didn’t get an answer, but my phone played a fanfare, which was really the response I was looking for. And with that, the odometer on my Duolingo app rolled over to 1825 days.
NETFLIX
North Country Public Radio

Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning singer famous for 'I'd Do Anything For Love,' dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning American singer and actor, has died at the age of 74. An official announcement was posted to his Facebook page early Friday morning. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for the 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell, one of the best selling albums of all time, having sold 43 million copies worldwide. Meat Loaf won a 1994 Grammy Award for the song "I'd Do Anything For Love."
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

From rock carvings to rock music – the prevalence of bees in art throughout human history

With a looming biodiversity crisis and concerns over food security and sustainability, bees are frequently making news headlines. The importance of bees in our society as pollinators and honey producers appears to have led to their increased popularity in many artistic endeavours, such as film, social media, gaming and contemporary art. Is this new fascination with bees a recent phenomenon? In our new study, we explored how bees are represented throughout different cultures, time periods and art mediums. Their representation in art would tell us how people at different times perceived bees, which we also found has led to bees being...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy