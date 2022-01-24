Hornets Register Interest In Trading For Ben Simmons

TV presenter Maya Jama and US basketball star Ben Simmons are reportedly engaged. It is believed that the Philadelphia 76ers player, 25, popped the question over the Christmas holidays following a whirlwind seven-month romance. The Walk The Line host, 27, can be seen flashing a massive diamond ring on that...
When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
The rumors about potential trades involving Ben Simmons continue to come out with regularity as the Sixers try to get as much value as they can in return for the Australian. The latest update is from Shams Charania, who has revealed that Philly is willing to wait till the offseason to trade Simmons in hope of possibly landing James Harden or a superstar of that caliber.
We are just over two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and the Hawks are one of many teams linked to several rumors. Atlanta’s general manager Travis Schlenk has made it clear the lead-up to the deadline will affect his decision, and the Hawks have responded. The team is winners of four straight, and it seems trading Cam Reddish has had an addition by subtraction effect on the Hawks’ play.
The Philadelphia 76ers are figuring out how to best handle the Ben Simmons saga as the Feb. 10 trade deadline looms. It is no secret the Sixers want a king’s ransom for Simmons, and they intend to stand firm on that stance. Philadelphia wants a top-25 player to pair...
The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
The trade deadline is annual reminder that power in the NBA can shift on a dime. Every year, a few teams push their chips to the center of the table while others wave the white flag and look toward the future. How high will the bidding get for Detroit Pistons...
At this point, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has been sitting out this season, wanting a trade out of Philadelphia. However, the Sixers are holding firm on their asking price for Simmons, so no trade has happened.
The Philadelphia 76ers have started to make plans for NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Will any of their options pan out? That is yet to be seen. What we do know is that the Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams interested in Simmons and the Sixers have reached out. The...
The Philadelphia 76ers still need to make a move involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons as the trade deadline approaches. There’s a growing chance that nothing ends up getting done until the offseason, however. It’s clear the Sixers have high aspirations when it comes to the main player they receive...
The Philadelphia 76ers continue to be one of the more active teams leading up to the NBA trade deadline this season and they continue to talk about trades pertaining to Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has not played in a single game with the Sixers this season and has not...
As Ben Simmons trade rumors continue swirling, the Philadelphia 76ers apparently see the Kings as a viable partner for a deal involving the disgruntled superstar. Philadelphia has asked the Kings for former lottery pick Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round draft picks in a Simmons trade proposal, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported, citing league sources.
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. Source:...
76ers president Daryl Morey said he lowered his asking price for Ben Simmons from a list of about 30 trade targets to a “top-40 player who’s a great fit.”. That brought to mind players like Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and Hawks big John Collins (who’s reportedly unhappy with his role in Atlanta).
76ers president Daryl Morey has made it very clear that he won't trade Ben Simmons, the team's inactive star, for anything less than a player who fit well alongside Joel Embiid and increase the franchise's odds to win a championship. A new report from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam...
