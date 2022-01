The first new Dungeons & Dragons book published by Wizards of the Coast this year serves as a major update and reflects recent changes to design philosophy that emphasizes universality over the lore of any one world. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will release Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse as one of three books included in the upcoming D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set. The book contains a collation of player races and monster statblocks previously published in various other D&D books published since the launch of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition nearly 8 years ago. Many of these player races and statblocks have been modified to bring them in line with recent changes in 5E design philosophy first seen in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, a 2020 rulebook that notably scrapped fixed Ability Score Increases to races.

