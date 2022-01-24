Aaron Rodgers tackles Biden’s ‘fake White House’ over vaccine comment

G reen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to President Joe Biden’s comment about him being unvaccinated, questioning the administration's credibility and calling it a “fake White House."

While touring tornado damage in Kentucky last month, Biden told a Green Bay Packers fan that Rodgers needed to get the vaccine . The quarterback had been silent about the comment until a few days ago.



"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers told ESPN .

Rodgers referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement now indicating that 75% of vaccinated adults who died of COVID-19 had at least four comorbidities, according to a recent study .

“How do you even trust them?” Rodgers said. "When in the course of human history has the side that's doing the censoring and trying to shut people up and make them show papers and marginalize a part of the community ever been [the correct side]?"

'I'M OVER COVID': BILL MAHER QUESTIONS SCIENCE AND COMMON SENSE OF BOOSTERS

The quarterback took a lot of flak for his preseason comment about being immunized while privately going through a monthslong conversation and eventual appeal process with the NFL over his vaccination status.

“My appeal hinged on that exact statement: [being immunized],” Rodgers stated. “So what I said was No. 1, factually true. I went through a multi-immunization process. And at the end of that, I don't know what you would call it. I would call it immunized."

Rodgers’s vaccination status became public in November after testing positive for COVID-19. Rodgers argued he was allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and did not want the Johnson & Johnson shot while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show .



Rodgers noted his desire to be well-informed and open-minded by listening to opinions on all sides regarding vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“ Freedom of speech is dangerous now if it doesn't align with the mainstream narrative,” Rodgers said. “That's, I think first and foremost, what I wanted people to understand, and what people should understand is that there's censorship in this country going on right now."

According to ESPN , Rodgers's response took on a tone that showed he cared about it as much as he did football.