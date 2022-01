CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new Axios-Ipsos poll takes a look at just how satisfied we are with some of the ways the government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than eight in 10 of us are very satisfied with the way the vaccines protect us from developing serious illness or dying from the coronavirus. But fewer than one in five of us say we feel this same kind of satisfaction about our ability to return to our everyday lives.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO