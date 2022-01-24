Bernstein criticizes cellphone and Google reporters: ‘Get out of the office’

From Judge Judith Rogers' opinion today in Ass'n of American Physicians & Surgeons, Inc. v. Schiff, joined by Judges Neomi Rao and Laurence Silberman:. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons maintains a website and publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, both of which host information concerning "important medical, economic, and legal issues about vaccines," According to the Association, its perspective on these issues should not be considered "anti-vaccine," but rather in favor of "informed consent based on disclosure of all relevant legal, medical, and economic information." Representative Adam B. Schiff is a Member of the House of Representatives from California's 28th Congressional District and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

