ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Bernstein criticizes cellphone and Google reporters: ‘Get out of the office’

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein isn’t high on reporters who live online and stay in their offices. He thinks they would get better stories by burning up some shoe leather and working sources late at night. “You can Google something. But that’s not reporting. You’ve got to get out...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein says local television is in ‘disgrace’

(WTVO) – One of the reporters famous for uncovering the Watergate scandal has some blunt advice for today’s journalists. Carl Bernstein, now a political analyst for CNN, spoke to the news outlet this week about his new memoir “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom.” Bernstein criticized newsgathering tactics that are used today, saying, “it’s […]
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

Carl Bernstein: How the Iconic Reporter and Author Made His Millions

Your secrets aren’t safe with Carl Bernstein, and the investigative reporter has carved out an illustrious career exposing the truths in some of the most private sectors of the country. He has worked for decades as a writer and television reporter and became a more popular figure as time progressed. With his career now coming to a close, what's Bernstein’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

President Biden begins his second year in office lashing out at reporters

President Biden began his second year in office by continuing to snap at reporters in an angry fashion. The latest incident occurred on Monday when the president was meeting with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet to discuss ways to improve the economy. After Biden gave a series of prepared remarks, several reporters shouted questions towards the president before being escorted out of the room.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

YouTube permanently bans Dan Bongino for evading Covid-19 misinformation suspension

Fox News host Dan Bongino has been permanently banned from YouTube, the platform confirmed, after he supposedly attempted to evade his ban by posting on a second channel.Mr Bongino was originally suspended earlier in January for a video in which he claimed that masks do not help prevent the spread of Covid-19; in reality, N95 masks and even cloth masks provide some limited protection against exposure from Covid-19 in enclosed spaces, findings which have been verified by public health authorities including the CDC. In a clip posted to his secondary YouTube channel earlier this month, he referred to masks as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Google is now requiring office workers to get weekly molecular COVID-19 tests

Google will require anyone going to one of its US offices or facilities to have received a negative molecular test for COVID-19, the company informed employees Thursday in a memo obtained by CNBC. Workers going to the office regularly will have to get tested weekly, chief health officer Karen DeSalvo said in the memo, and employees have been asked to report their vaccination status and wear surgical-grade masks indoors.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden deserves no credit for COVID-19 test website

Last Tuesday, the Biden administration launched its new website for ordering COVID-19 tests. They did so one day earlier than expected. We're well into year three of the pandemic. And a concerted effort to get more tests to the public now passes for progress? Let's be clear: The federal government does not deserve credit for fighting COVID-19 on what amounts to a tape delay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techaeris.com

Google fails to get Arizona privacy lawsuit thrown out of court

Google is facing a privacy lawsuit in Arizona brought by the state’s attorney general. The lawsuit alleges that Google deceived users with ambiguous settings that involved smartphone location tracking. A judge has now ruled that the case will not be tossed out but should be heard by a jury.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Bernstein
Reason.com

D.C. Circuit Rejects Lawsuit Over Rep. Adam Schiff's 2019 Requests to Internet Companies to Deal with "Vaccine-Related Misinformation"

From Judge Judith Rogers' opinion today in Ass'n of American Physicians & Surgeons, Inc. v. Schiff, joined by Judges Neomi Rao and Laurence Silberman:. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons maintains a website and publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, both of which host information concerning "important medical, economic, and legal issues about vaccines," According to the Association, its perspective on these issues should not be considered "anti-vaccine," but rather in favor of "informed consent based on disclosure of all relevant legal, medical, and economic information." Representative Adam B. Schiff is a Member of the House of Representatives from California's 28th Congressional District and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out#Watergate#The Washington Post
Fox News

Nikki Haley says President Biden and Kamala Harris should step down for 'the good of our country'

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down from their positions over their handling of foreign policy. Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show," Haley condemned Biden’s comments from his press conference last week, where he implied there may be no action should there be a "minor incursion" by Russia at the Ukrainian border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy