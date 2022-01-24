ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 15, WR Jordan Hudson

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 15 prospect in the 2022 class, Garland (Texas) wide receiver and TCU signee Jordan Hudson.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

“Silky smooth, technical receiver with outstanding hands and ball skills. Has an advanced release package at this stage. Is able to create separation off the line of scrimmage. Moves with a natural fluidity within the route. A natural with the ball in the air, putting his basketball background to use. Locates and tracks the ball over his shoulder with ease. Can elevate to make some high-level one-handed grabs. One of the more productive receivers in the 2022 cycle, scoring 22 touchdowns on just 67 catches. Does not have recent verified athleticism. Looks to have solid speed, but wins more with his technical skills.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

