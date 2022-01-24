ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

It’s Looking Like Maine Could Get Dumped On This Weekend

By Jason Stewart
Z107.3
Z107.3
 5 days ago

We can't escape it forever. It's true, despite how easy a winter we've had so far. Sure, it's been ridiculously cold at points, but snow hasn't been over-the-top yet. I've only had my plow guy at my house twice so far this season. And as of yet, the snow has barely...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Z107.3

A Maine Town Was Colder Than The Summit of Mt. Everest Thursday

This week, much of Maine saw another round of bitterly cold temps. One Maine town was colder than the top of the world. Maine saw more frigid cold temps this week. The news of the brutal cold was perhaps overlooked with news of a major nor'easter churning up the eastern seaboard, but it was hard to miss Thursday morning. Much of Maine saw sub-double-digit sub-zero temps overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Weekend Storm Could Bring Significant Snowfall To Maine

Forecasters are watching a weekend storm that has potential to bring heavy snow to the Bangor and Downeast areas. The National Weather Service is watching a winter storm that could bring significant snowfall to Maine. Forecasters say the storm track has shifted throughout the week, dipping expected snow totals in areas of western and northern Maine. The Bangor and Downeast areas will likely to see the bulk of the storm, Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Z107.3

What Makes A Storm Go From Being Pretty Snow To An Ugly Blizzard?

Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

POLL RESULTS: Are You Ready For A Blizzard This Weekend?

In the last 24 hours, the snow totals have changed from 8-12 in the Bangor area, back to the original projection of 12-18 inches. You can pretty much be certain that you will spend most of Saturday, trapped indoors, then most of Sunday, digging out from this mess. Is this a good thing, or a bad thing? We asked you earlier this week, and the results were a little surprising.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Weather Com#Mainers
Z107.3

You Know That Nasty Snow Is Coming Now … Because Frankie Said So

If you didn't think it was serious before... I was poking around on Reddit this morning, and I can't really say I forgot about Frankie McDonald, but I hadn't seen one of his forecasts in a while. If you don't know who Frankie is, he's an awesome dude from Sydney, Nova Scotia. He's definitely someone we've had on our sites before because he's the coolest weather guy on the internet.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Belfast Is Crowned Maine’s Hottest Town of 2021

Maine Life Real Estate has published a list of Maine's Hottest Towns for 2021, like they've done every year since 2017. This year we saw some interesting results including the town that came in number one, which had never been on this list in year's past. The Hottest Town for...
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Video Shows Moose Munching On Branches In Bangor City Forest

A group walking around Bangor City Forest got quite the surprise -- an up-close encounter with a young moose. While it's not unheard of, it's certainly a rare sight. On a recent outing at Bangor City Forest, Felicia Kirkland had quite the run-in with one of Maine's most iconic critters. The young bull moose was spotted off the Rabbit Trail. Kirkland told the Bangor Daily News, "He was really like less than 5 feet away from me originally, but I backed up because, ‘safety first.'"
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Z107.3

Storm To Bring Accumulating Snow To Bangor + Downeast Tuesday

Roads may be slick for much of the day Tuesday, as a storm could bring as much as half a foot of snow to Downeast areas. The National Weather Service is calling for another round of snow for much of Maine. Snow is expected after midnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The steadiest snow is expected throughout the morning hours, then tapering to showers throughout the afternoon. The Bangor area could see 2-3 inches of new snowfall. Downeast areas could see as much as half a foot, as snow showers will linger longer into the afternoon.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Do You Eat, Or Release, The Freshwater Fish You Catch In Maine?

There are many schools of thought on this, as a Mainer. A lifelong Mainer at that. Personally, I love fish. All fish. I'll gladly chomp down on the freshest seafood Maine has to offer, or I'm also inclined to catch and eat whatever I get right off the end of my dock. I've literally tried everything in Davis Pond in Eddington. Some of it was delicious, some of it was just a pain in the butt.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Hey, Maine! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Eat Icicles

Ewww...Something to remember during the "Snowpocalypse" coming our way this weekend. Do you know the famous term "Don't eat the yellow snow" meaning that someone may have peed in it? Well, it turns out that icicles aren't so great either. When you live through our harsh Maine winters, you end up spending a fair amount of time outdoors, either shoveling or frolicking in the snow after a raging blizzard, like the one that is coming our way on Saturday, you do things that maybe you otherwise not be foolish enough to do.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Versant Power Will Install New Meters at Maine Homes, Businesses

Versant Power is replacing its electricity meters on Maine homes and businesses, to replace the current ones. The old meters are being replaced because they're, well, old. A media release from Versant Power said the current metering system is reaching the end of its useful life and so the equipment needs to be upgraded. This new metering system will help Versant provide timely detailed information to customers about their electricity usage. Plus, it will help the utility identify power outages and power issues more quickly, which is great news for Mainers, especially during the winter months. In addition, it will make it easier for Versant Power to connect or disconnect your meter remotely.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy