On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 16, RB Nick Singleton

(Ryan Snyder/BWI)

As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 16 prospect in the 2022 class, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin running back and Penn State signee Nick Singleton.

After checking is at No. 21 in On3’s previous rankings, Singleton has ascended into the top 20 of the rankings.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

The most explosive running back in the 2022 cycle. Pairs a rocked up build with top athleticism and a violent running style. Has strong verified athleticism both on the track and in the combine setting. Hits the marks with top end speed, with several sub-11 second 100 meter times to his name. Transfers the athleticism over to the field where he has a high-level burst and long speed to pull away from defenses with ease. Is a loose and flexible runner despite his considerable twitch and strength. Runs with excellent body lean with pads over his feet, which aids in picking up yards after contact. More of a downhill runner but does show lateral agility and the ability to cut back. Does not play strong competition but utterly dominates like a top running back should. Extremely productive and efficient. Rushing for over 15 yards per carry and scoring on one out of every three touches well into his senior season. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings