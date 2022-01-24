WATCH: Stefon Diggs wipes out Chiefs fan who rushed on field

Jamie Squire via Getty Images.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known for his impressive abilities on the offensive side of the ball. But in Sunday’s Divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Diggs delivered a crushing hit on a Chiefs fan that rushed the field in between plays.

The fan was making a dart towards the ball, but Diggs came in and lowered his shoulder, tackling the fan and stopping him from getting any further. Security shortly wrapped the fan up and escorted him off the field after the assist from Diggs.

Diggs had a quiet game for the Bills, hauling in just three receptions for seven yards. His fellow receiver, Gabriel Davis, had a career-best night, bringing in eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills ultimately fell 42-36 to the Chiefs in overtime.

Diggs did haul in an important two-point conversion for the Bills

Sunday night’s game might be the best game of the season, and it might not even be close. With just under nine minutes remaining, Harrison Butker connected on a field goal to give the Chiefs a 26-21 lead. But the game was far from over.

The Bills then went on a 17 play, 75-yard drive that spanned over seven minutes. With 1:54 left in regulation, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for a touchdown to go up 27-26. The Bills then went for two, and Diggs made an impressive catch in the back of the end zone to go up 29-26. But the Chiefs needed just 52 seconds to respond with their own touchdown, taking a 33-29 lead.

49 seconds later, Allen and Davis again connected on a touchdown, putting the Bills back in front, 36-33, with 13 seconds on the clock. That proved to be too much time, and the Chiefs drove down the field and tied the game as time expired. Kansas City scored four minutes into overtime to secure the victory.

Diggs, a former Maryland standout, caught 103 passes this season for 1,225 yards and ten touchdowns.