On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, S Jacoby Mathews

(Chad Simmons/On3)

As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 19 prospect in the 2022 class, Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews.

After checking is at No. 31 in On3’s previous rankings, Mathews has ascended into five-star territory.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

“High-end natural athlete with size and a thick build as a safety prospect. Explosive vertical athlete with high-end change of direction. Plays faster than he tests due to instincts and eye discipline. Covers ground, and closes angles with instinct. Plays with a physical mentality. Has maintained a safety build with the frame to carry over 220 pounds. Has been a jack-of-all-trades at times for Ponchatoula High playing multiple spots including quarterback, but settling in at safety as a senior. Started on both sides of the ball as a freshman. Was also an All-District level basketball player that played well above the rim.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings