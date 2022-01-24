ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, S Jacoby Mathews

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwEoz_0du9svcr00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 19 prospect in the 2022 class, Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews.

After checking is at No. 31 in On3’s previous rankings, Mathews has ascended into five-star territory.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

“High-end natural athlete with size and a thick build as a safety prospect. Explosive vertical athlete with high-end change of direction. Plays faster than he tests due to instincts and eye discipline. Covers ground, and closes angles with instinct. Plays with a physical mentality. Has maintained a safety build with the frame to carry over 220 pounds. Has been a jack-of-all-trades at times for Ponchatoula High playing multiple spots including quarterback, but settling in at safety as a senior. Started on both sides of the ball as a freshman. Was also an All-District level basketball player that played well above the rim.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

5-star LB, nation's No. 4 recruit in 2022 class decommits from Texas A&M

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class has re-opened his recruitment. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaran reported on Monday that 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins has decommitted from Texas A&M. This news comes after recent visits to Florida and LSU. He initially gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies in early January.
TEXAS STATE
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Countdown#High School Football#Football Players#American Bowl#American Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Alabama Football's Newest Coaches

Last week, Alabama hired defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, who was formerly at Miami. The hire comes in the wake of the departure of Jay Valai, who left the Crimson Tide to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Robinson has proven that he is an excellent recruiter in multiple programs, landing...
AUBURN, AL
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: Transfer Portal Additions Bolster Loaded Roster in 2022

Alabama has played in seven of the eight College Football Playoffs, accumulated 183 victories and won six national championships under Nick Saban. With quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returning, the Crimson Tide were already set to be the very early favorite to be the No. 1 team when the 2022 top 25 is released. However, that preseason projection got a little easier on Sunday, as Alabama added Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton into the fold for ’22. Burton has a chance to be an impact addition to a receiving corps looking for contributors, and the former Georgia wideout joins other big-time additions in running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks for ’22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? 'Good Idea!' Says Analyst

The Atlanta Falcons have wide receiver questions for 2022. So do the Dallas Cowboys. Can each club provide the other with some answers?. Ridley is the Atlanta wideout who doesn’t seem to want to be in Atlanta. To be determined first: Where is Ridley on his mental health journey? To be determined after that - and this is the subject of much debate - What is his value?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma State loses quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Oklahoma State backup quarterback Shane Illingworth has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Illingworth has attempted 120 passes across the last two seasons, throwing for over 900 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He is a former four-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AL.com

Why Georgia WR’s transfer to Alabama makes sense despite criticism

The transfer portal move of receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia to Alabama raised a few eyebrows. It angered former Bulldog Mecole Hardman enough to post his disapproval on social media Monday. “How you go to the team we just beat?” Hardman wrote on an Instagram story. “And leave a team...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy