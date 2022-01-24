This Michigan Property Has 17 Bathrooms & Offers The Best Trout Fishing Around

You know, that wedge of dirty snow that collects between your tire and the body of your car in the winter? Is there a name for that? There should be. There's such satisfaction in kicking them off your car. In fact, I've been told some people will go out of their way to kick the stalactites of snow off other people's cars. You know what I'm talking about, right? They're not exactly icicles, but they kind of look like it. That mass of dirty snow that builds up in the wheel well of your car..What exactly is that name for that anyway? In Michigan, we have a lot of names.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO