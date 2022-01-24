Billy Napier and the Gators reel in three-star linebacker Bryce Capers

Jacksonville-based linebacker Bryce Capers is staying put in the Sunshine State.

On Monday morning, the 6-foot-3, 222-pound senior linebacker announced his commitment to the Florida Gators as a preferred walk-on. He was provided with the opportunity on Thursday and then set foot in Gainesville over the weekend. That trip ultimately sealed the deal in his recruitment.

According to the On3 Consensus Rankings, Caper is a three-star prospect and the No. 108 linebacker in the 2022 class. He is also the No. 141 senior in the state of Florida.

Florida International, Akron and Liberty are some of the schools that offered Capers a full-ride scholarship.

“I want to play for the Gators. I want to contribute to bringing this program back to the top,” Capers told Gators Online. “I’m an underrated three-star outside linebacker. I am long, fast, physical and will make the Gator Nation proud. I live 55 minutes away.

“After a great conversation with (linebackers) coach Mike Peterson, I want to be coached by the best. That’s what I will get from him and the rest of the staff. I will show why I should have not been overlooked by the rest of the nation. Go Gators.”

During the 2021 season, Capers accumulated 50 tackles (32 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

