ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Billy Napier and the Gators reel in three-star linebacker Bryce Capers

By Corey Bender about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5kab_0du9saKq00

Jacksonville-based linebacker Bryce Capers is staying put in the Sunshine State.

On Monday morning, the 6-foot-3, 222-pound senior linebacker announced his commitment to the Florida Gators as a preferred walk-on. He was provided with the opportunity on Thursday and then set foot in Gainesville over the weekend. That trip ultimately sealed the deal in his recruitment.

According to the On3 Consensus Rankings, Caper is a three-star prospect and the No. 108 linebacker in the 2022 class. He is also the No. 141 senior in the state of Florida.

Florida International, Akron and Liberty are some of the schools that offered Capers a full-ride scholarship.

“I want to play for the Gators. I want to contribute to bringing this program back to the top,” Capers told Gators Online. “I’m an underrated three-star outside linebacker. I am long, fast, physical and will make the Gator Nation proud. I live 55 minutes away.

“After a great conversation with (linebackers) coach Mike Peterson, I want to be coached by the best. That’s what I will get from him and the rest of the staff. I will show why I should have not been overlooked by the rest of the nation. Go Gators.”

During the 2021 season, Capers accumulated 50 tackles (32 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Stay tuned to Gators Online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Ansel Nedore reflects on a trio of Big 12 offers with more to come

Austin, Texas – Ansel Nedore of Round Rock High (Texas) has become one of the fastest rising junior defensive linemen in Texas. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder burst onto the recruiting scene during an impressive junior season that included 57 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. The initial offer came November...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Georgia linebackers set jaw-dropping stat since 2017

Georgia linebackers have been really good the last few years. Like, really good. A stat from Pro Football Focus shows just how good the Bulldogs have had it at the position. Since 2017, the two highest-graded linebackers from PFF. Roquan Smith is No. 1 with a 92.2 grade in 2017 and Nakobe Dean is close behind at No. 2 this year. Dean came in with a 91.8 grade — 0.2 higher than former Penn State star Micah Parsons’ 91.6 in 2019.
NFL
On3.com

Elite WR Carnell Tate on Notre Dame: ‘The energy is different’

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate is currently predicted to be heading to Ohio State for his college football career, but recent changes at Notre Dame have piqued the four-star recruit’s interest. According to the current On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, there is a 95.1% chance...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in NCAA transfer portal

To say the transfer portal has been active this offseason would be an understatement. But according to On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings, the top two quarterbacks in the portal have yet to commit. Former Oklahoma standout Caleb Williams and former USC star Jaxson Dart haven’t made their decisions yet even...
NFL
On3.com

4-star shooting guard Drew Steffe commits to Texas Tech

Drew Steffe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Frisco (Texas) Memorial has committed to Texas Tech basketball for the class of 2023, he tells On3. Steffe is Texas Tech’s first commitment to the 2023 class. He ultimately chose the Red Raiders over Xavier, Colorado, TCU, and Saint Louis. He also received offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, SMU, among others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson lands commitment from 2022 linebacker Kobe McCloud

Clemson added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday as linebacker Kobe McCloud committed to the Tigers. The Florida native, who is the younger brother of former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, committed after wrapping up his official visit to Clemson this past weekend. McCloud becomes the 16th member...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Florida Gators#Florida International#Liberty#Gators Online#The Gator Nation
On3.com

Talk of Champions: Tim Elko, Groundhog Day for Ole Miss football recruiting and some NFL Draft stuff

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell talk more about the seemingly never-ending recruitment of USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, as well as NFL Draft projections for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Braylon Sanders. Later, Rebel baseball captain Tim Elko joins.
NFL
On3.com

Top 30 2023 Prospect Jayden Wayne down to 11

Tacoma (Wash.) four-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne has narrowed his list to 11 schools. The 6-foot-5, 245 pounder holds a total of 39 offers and had to say this about each school:. Washington. “It’s my hometown and a beautiful city,” Wayne said. “The new coaching staff seems cool and the...
SPORTS
On3.com

Talking Stuff: Why Buckeyes sent flurry of offers, Signing Day preview

COLUMBUS – Ohio State had one of its busiest recruiting periods in recent memory this month as the Buckeyes extended a massive flurry of offers while hitting the trail hard. The Buckeyes coaching staff offered more than two dozen players over a 10-day span during the live period, creating a rolodex of brand-new names and faces for Ohio State to get to know better.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard announces transfer commitment

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard has announced his commitment for the 2022 season. As we get closer to the time when students can register for classes, this window of the transfer period is slowing down. And we’re seeing more and more commitments every day. This brings us to Hubbard, who announced on Wednesday that he will head back north to join the Temple Owls football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Georgia athletic director on impact of national championship game win

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks joined Pete Burns and Sean Farnham on ‘SEC This Morning’ Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs championship mentality throughout their athletics program. “You want that championship mentality to permeate through everyone, from football to track to baseball, softball, soccer,” Brooks said. Georgia’s football...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

WATCH: Eric Gaines with game-sealing block after clutch free throws

LSU point guard Eric Gaines came up huge when it mattered the most against Texas A&M, sealing the Tigers win with a game-saving block late. Gaines hit a pair of clutch free throws to take the lead by two with 30 seconds left in the game. On A&M’s next possession, the LSU defense broke down defending the high pick-and-roll, giving Marcus Williams a direct path to the basket with nobody in front of him.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Joe Burrow reflects on time spent at Ohio State

Everybody knows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his historic season and run with the LSU Tigers to capture the 2019 college football national championship. And true fans of the sport know that his journey did not start in Baton Rouge with the tigers, but in Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy