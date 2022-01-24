Former Tennessee star set to interview for Las Vegas Raiders opening

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images.

Former Tennessee Volunteers legend Jerod Mayo has impressed in head coaching interviews so far, and he’s now earned another interview, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mayo is flying to Las Vegas today to interview for the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy.

Mayo was hired by the New England Patriots in 2019, where he’s been ever since, serving as the inside linebackers coach. However, the Patriots do not have a defensive coordinator, so Mayo has been a “de facto” coordinator of sorts, Rapoport reports. The Patriots play calling operations on defense ran through Mayo, with other defensive coaches like outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and senior football advisor Matt Patricia also playing a role.

The Patriots defense was among the NFL’s best in the 2021 season, but the unit crumbled when it mattered most. Mayo’s New England defense created 30 turnovers this year, while ranking No. 2 in the NFL in total team defense, allowing a total of 5,284 yards of total offense. The Patriots allowed 3,181 passing yards all year, along with 21 passing touchdowns, but New England was one of just two NFL teams to notch more interceptions (23) than passing touchdowns allowed (21). Additionally, the rushing defense may have allowed 2,103 total rushing yards, but they allowed just nine rushing touchdowns, as the Patriots’ unit was sturdy in the red zone under Mayo.

Mayo will interview for the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy after interviewing for several other openings. Most recently, he interviewed with the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy.

Mayo played for Tennessee from 2004 until 2007 in his playing days. An outside linebacker, he redshirted in 2004, before appearing in six games in 2005 and finishing with 13 tackles (10 solo stops). As a redshirt sophomore in 2006, Mayo finally cracked the starting lineup, starting 11 games and finishing third on the team with 83 tackles (48 solo stops), including five sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He once again turned in an improved performance the following season, moving to inside linebacker and starting all 14 games. He tallied 140 tackles in 2007, the most by a Tennessee defender since Earnest Fields in 1990, adding 1.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures and a pick-six. He was named a first-team All-SEC linebacker and a second-team ALl-American.

Mayo was selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, as the New England Patriots took his name off the board with the 10th-overall pick. He played eight seasons in the NFL, amassing 803 career tackles, and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, a first team All-Pro in 2010, and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Mayo also won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.