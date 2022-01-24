ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Evan Stewart

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 17 prospect in the 2022 class, Frisco (Texas) Liberty wide receiver and Texas A&M signee Evan Stewart.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

One of the more dynamic and well-rounded wide receiver prospects in several cycles. An elite athlete with outstanding marks in multiple events in track and field. Transfers that athleticism over to the gridiron, where he is the top big-play threat in the 2022 cycle. Has palpable gravity as a deep threat. Eats up the corner’s cushion with his burst off the line and puts defensive backs out of phase consistently on vertical routes. Draws substantial attention from opposing defenses and beats double coverage at a high rate. Has shown plus ball skills in game and camp settings with the ability to come down with acrobatic high-point catches. Improved his route-running between his junior and senior seasons and is now among the more technically-refined receivers in the cycle. Will need to continue adding mass and strength to combat physical corners off the line of scrimmage. Opted out of his senior season after playing in four games. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

On3.com

On3.com

