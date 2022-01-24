ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class.

At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 18 prospect in the 2022 class, Lakeland (Fla.) defensive lineman and Texas A&M signee Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

The player evaluations not only include their full senior seasons, but their performances in the practices and games of the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The final batch of five-stars has some significant movement from the previous rankings, including 15 newly minted members of the club. It also is headlined by a new No. 1 overall player.

“Perhaps the most athletic and twitchy defensive lineman in several cycles. Burst on to the national radar prior to his junior season after putting on a testing display at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Jacksonville, running a 4.8-second electronically timed 40-yard dash at 278 pounds. Has quick-twitch initial movement skills with fast and strong hands. Aggressive out of his stance with the hands. Wins with both quickness and physicality. Disruptive force that makes plays behind the line of scrimmage with regularity. Was highly productive as a junior with 29.5 tackles for loss. Will be a disruptor in the run game, and interior pass rusher at the next level. Fast closer with long-arms that makes play from the hash to the boundary. Plays defensive end in both four and three-man fronts for Lakeland High, but projects to the interior long-term.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

