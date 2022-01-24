Cow injured after falling from truck on I-26 in South Carolina’s Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A cow was injured after falling from a transfer truck along I-26 in Spartanburg County early Monday morning.

It happened near the I-26/US 176 interchange — witnesses told News 2’s sister station, WSPA, that a cow was on an inside lane of the interstate.

The cow is alive but injured, according to troopers on the scene. They are hoping to locate the animal’s owner.

The animal is in the care of a local veterinarian according to a witness on the scene.

