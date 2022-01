The biggest cryptocurrencies have had a rough few months. If you listened to Matt Damon's Crypto.com ad implying you're a sissy girly-man for not buying some crypto, which started running at about the market peak, you'd have lost nearly half your money by now. At the time of writing, both bitcoin and ethereum were down by about 45 percent compared to their highs from last November; BNB was down 42 percent.

