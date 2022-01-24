ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NYS teachers’ union endorses all Democratic incumbents

By Hayley Jones
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzV99_0du9rmtL00

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has endorsed all Democratic incumbents running for office across the state, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin.

The announcement is relatively early considering the primaries will not be held until June, according to the NY State of Politics blog. The labor organization has also endorsed Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. Among these officials, only Hochul is facing a formal challenge from U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing New York’s 3rd district.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
FingerLakes1.com

Appellate Judge Robert Miller issues stay on New York mask mandate: Face coverings still required indoors

New York still has a mask mandate. Appellate Court Judge Robert Miller issued a stay of a lower court ruling, which struck down the state’s mask mandate. In short, it means the Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive order requiring masks in all indoor settings will continue. It’s set to expire in a matter of days, and the Governor has not signaled whether it will be extended any longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Nation files defamation lawsuit against Fayette resident

Attorneys representing the Cayuga Nation filed a defamation and civil rights complaint against the Fayette man who has been an outspoken critic of tribal leadership. “Attorneys representing the Cayuga Nation filed a defamation and civil rights complaint today against Charles Bowman for his continuous spreading of harmful misinformation regarding the Cayuga Nation and the Cayuga Nation Police Department,” a press release from the Nation read on Wednesday.
FAYETTE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy