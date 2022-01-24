NYS teachers’ union endorses all Democratic incumbents

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has endorsed all Democratic incumbents running for office across the state, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin.

The announcement is relatively early considering the primaries will not be held until June, according to the NY State of Politics blog. The labor organization has also endorsed Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. Among these officials, only Hochul is facing a formal challenge from U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing New York’s 3rd district.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).