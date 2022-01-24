Watch: Green Day preview new music from the studio

“Hold on a second,” says Paul Hoffman—mandolin player, vocalist, and one of the lead songwriters for Greensky Bluegrass—as his toddler daughter, Juniper, squeals in the background. It’s every parent’s nightmare: The babysitter has called in sick. After a quick chat with his wife, Michelle, he’s absolved of parental duties, for the moment at least. Hoffman is still adjusting some to the chaos fatherhood brings to someone who prides himself on being exacting and meticulous when it comes to writing and recording songs. Greensky’s eighth studio album, aptly titled Stress Dreams—which Garden & Gun is proud to premiere today—is one of the most complete and engaging of the group’s more than twenty-year career.
