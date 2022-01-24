Watch: Green Day preview new music from the studio

“Our endeavour with respect to art was commensurate with our will to live” the composer Viktor Ullmann wrote in the 1940s, when he was held at Theresienstadt (Terezín in Czech), the ghetto camp near Prague which housed the Czech-Jewish artistic community before transportation to Auschwitz. Composition as an act of defiance or self-definition in the face of the ultimate obscenity was the subject of the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Total Immersion: Music for the End of Time, a day of concerts, films and talks about music written in the ghettos and camps of Nazi-occupied Europe. The programme included not only works from Theresienstadt, but also music by the communist Erwin Schulhoff, who died of tuberculosis in Wülzburg prison in 1942, and Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, written in 1941 when Messiaen was a prisoner of war in Görlitz.

