Holiday firms are reporting a surge in bookings for foreign travel following the decision to drop testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in England.From February 11, fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a coronavirus test, and the requirement for those not in that category to self-isolate will be dropped.Airline Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2holidays reported a “notable increase in demand for holidays and flights” after the new policy was revealed on Monday afternoon, according to chief executive Steve Heapy.Customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidaysSteve Heapy, Jet2Traditional hotspots such as Spanish...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO