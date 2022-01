ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Do you want to work at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington? Here is your chance! Six Flags is hosting two in-person hiring fairs on Friday and Saturday. Officials say they are looking for hardworking, thrill-loving enthusiasts to hire in more than 300 open positions from rides, entertainment, and dining to games, security, retail and more. They are even hiring for supervisors too.

