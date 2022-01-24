It’s Looking Like Maine Could Get Dumped On This Weekend

Versant Power is replacing its electricity meters on Maine homes and businesses, to replace the current ones. The old meters are being replaced because they're, well, old. A media release from Versant Power said the current metering system is reaching the end of its useful life and so the equipment needs to be upgraded. This new metering system will help Versant provide timely detailed information to customers about their electricity usage. Plus, it will help the utility identify power outages and power issues more quickly, which is great news for Mainers, especially during the winter months. In addition, it will make it easier for Versant Power to connect or disconnect your meter remotely.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO