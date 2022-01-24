ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

It’s Looking Like Maine Could Get Dumped On This Weekend

By Jason Stewart
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 5 days ago

We can't escape it forever. It's true, despite how easy a winter we've had so far. Sure, it's been ridiculously cold at points, but snow hasn't been over-the-top yet. I've only had my plow guy at my house twice so far this season. And as of yet, the snow has barely...

i95rocks.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
I-95 FM

Ever Wondered What It’d Be Like To Drive A Big Giant Snow Plow?

I rode in a plow truck.... once. When I was a kid, probably 5 or 6 years old, I took a ride in a friend of my mother's plow truck. Not one of the giant municipal-style trucks, but just a beat-up old Ford that the guy used to clear his quarter-mile driveway. About 30 seconds into the ride, he hit a bump and I flew out of the seat and smacked my face on the floor, getting a bloody nose in the process. It was the '70s, so seatbelts were mocked more than worn.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

What Makes A Storm Go From Being Pretty Snow To An Ugly Blizzard?

Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
I-95 FM

Weekend Storm Could Bring Significant Snowfall To Maine

Forecasters are watching a weekend storm that has potential to bring heavy snow to the Bangor and Downeast areas. The National Weather Service is watching a winter storm that could bring significant snowfall to Maine. Forecasters say the storm track has shifted throughout the week, dipping expected snow totals in areas of western and northern Maine. The Bangor and Downeast areas will likely to see the bulk of the storm, Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

You Know That Nasty Snow Is Coming Now … Because Frankie Said So

If you didn't think it was serious before... I was poking around on Reddit this morning, and I can't really say I forgot about Frankie McDonald, but I hadn't seen one of his forecasts in a while. If you don't know who Frankie is, he's an awesome dude from Sydney, Nova Scotia. He's definitely someone we've had on our sites before because he's the coolest weather guy on the internet.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Video Shows Moose Munching On Branches In Bangor City Forest

A group walking around Bangor City Forest got quite the surprise -- an up-close encounter with a young moose. While it's not unheard of, it's certainly a rare sight. On a recent outing at Bangor City Forest, Felicia Kirkland had quite the run-in with one of Maine's most iconic critters. The young bull moose was spotted off the Rabbit Trail. Kirkland told the Bangor Daily News, "He was really like less than 5 feet away from me originally, but I backed up because, ‘safety first.'"
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Costco Appears to be Planning to Build Their First Store in Maine

Costco may be building their first store in Maine, according to early plans. Southern Maine may soon have a Costco. The wholesale retailer appears to be planning to build a store at Scarborough Downs. According to WABI, the 161,000 square foot store would be erected at the corner of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road. Initial sketches and renderings of the project are expected to be reviewed by the Scarborough Planning Board on Monday, January 31.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Weather Com#Mainers
I-95 FM

Do You Eat, Or Release, The Freshwater Fish You Catch In Maine?

There are many schools of thought on this, as a Mainer. A lifelong Mainer at that. Personally, I love fish. All fish. I'll gladly chomp down on the freshest seafood Maine has to offer, or I'm also inclined to catch and eat whatever I get right off the end of my dock. I've literally tried everything in Davis Pond in Eddington. Some of it was delicious, some of it was just a pain in the butt.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Versant Power Will Install New Meters at Maine Homes, Businesses

Versant Power is replacing its electricity meters on Maine homes and businesses, to replace the current ones. The old meters are being replaced because they're, well, old. A media release from Versant Power said the current metering system is reaching the end of its useful life and so the equipment needs to be upgraded. This new metering system will help Versant provide timely detailed information to customers about their electricity usage. Plus, it will help the utility identify power outages and power issues more quickly, which is great news for Mainers, especially during the winter months. In addition, it will make it easier for Versant Power to connect or disconnect your meter remotely.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Do You Think You Know Which Airport Is The Busiest One In Maine?

I came across this info in an unlikely place... I'm a big fan of the Unexplained Maine page on Facebook. Sure, some of it strikes me as pretty laughable at points, but there are often some really cool stories people share about their experiences with the supernatural or paranormal. There was a person pointing out the number of UFO sightings, and reminded folks they live near an airport.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

How Is It Possible That This Bird’s Nest Is So Fuzzy And Perfect?

Seriously, have you ever seen such a perfectly round bird's nest?. Me neither, but let's back this story up just a smidge. My wife and I were out walking our dog yesterday in the woods out back, and as we were going down the trail, she mentioned a spot coming up where she'd seen a ton of deer poop. Our dog can't seem to keep his face out of it, so we keep an eye out for it at all times.
ROCKLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
I-95 FM

Rare Steller’s Sea-Eagle Rediscovered in Midcoast Area

After a brief hiatus, the visiting Steller’s Sea-Eagle has been re-found. A winter visitor is still in the Midcoast area of Maine. According to the Maine Audubon, recent sightings of the Steller’s Sea-Eagle have been reported. The rare bird has been illusive in recent weeks, with days between sightings. Most recently the sea-eagle was photographed in the West Boothbay area. The Maine Audubon says "Please continue to be respectful of the bird and do not approach too closely. Many birders are on their way to view this bird, and it will flush easily."
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

A Driver In Maine Came Across Something Very Unusual

Do you like random and weird things? Well, this fits the bill. Reddit might be one of my favorite forms of social media because there is such a variety of weird and wonderful things you can find on the regular. There is even a Maine-specific page, where I always find interesting videos, pictures, and posts.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine Cold Snap Serves As A Reminder To Mind Your Wood Stove

A recent fire in Abbot resulted in a total loss from a wood stove, according to the Bangor Daily News. On January 11th, a two-story family home and farmhouse was destroyed when a spark from a wood stove started a fire that ended up burning the whole structure down. Nobody was harmed in the fire but some pets didn't make it.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Mainers Show Off Their Photos Of Ultra Cool Ice & Snow Formations

Maine winters are pretty awesome. If you take the inconvenient parts out of winter, it really can be a wonder of nature. I don't care much for the slippery driving or the absolute frigid temperatures that occasionally happen. But all in all, it's worth the hassle. And the older I get, the more I've gravitated away from the blah of in-town living.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Arctic Air Returns To Maine With Another Round Of Sub-Zero Temps

Forecasters are warning of another round of frigid cold Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting yet another arctic blast. Sub-zero temps are expected overnight Thursday, with the Bangor area dipping to -5, -15 to the north. Temps will rebound throughout the day Friday, but not by much. Daytime highs in the Bangor area will likely top out near 10 above. Northern areas of the state may not see temps climb above zero throughout the day Friday.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Big Changes May Be Coming To Maine’s Any-Deer Lottery

Some big changes to Maine's any-deer harvest are being discussed. Among those changes is a proposed fee for antlerless tags. No trades and a fee for doe tags. Those are some of the big changes that could be coming down the line for the Maine deer harvest. This week, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife discussed the proposed changes in a work session that was streamed online. To be clear this is not law, only proposed changes. The public will have a comment period on the changes.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

A NYC Tour Guide Is Taking Full Advantage Of Her Bangor Visit

If you see Megan around town, tell her we said hello!. A couple of weeks ago, we posted a story about a woman who has a YouTube Channel called “The Megan Daily” that highlights her adventures traveling across the United States. She describes herself in rather charming terms as quote, "a licensed tour guide and actress with champagne tastes dancing her way through NYC on a tap-water budget!:-) She recently decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Manhattan behind to take a trip here to Bangor, for a visit to Stephen King’s house, but apparently, she decided to stick around the area and try some things that are 100% Maine.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy