Growth And Innovation: The Bloom Is Off The Rose

I recently took profits in 6 financial stocks, most of which had performed very well since I bought them. Over the past two weeks, I have taken profits in six financial stocks that, in the aggregate, have performed very well for me. In this article, I will share both my thinking and my process for selling these stocks. Importantly, I placed trailing stops on these stocks at the end of December of last year, so none of the selling decisions were based on anything that has happened in the market this year, and wasn't influenced directly by the current market price action. Also, four of the six recent sales were stocks that I have previously written about buying on Seeking Alpha, so there is a public record for those investments. The other two, T. Rowe Price (TROW) and UMB Financial (UMBF) were exclusive ideas for my investing service, the Cyclical Investor's Club, but, since I sold them for the same reasons I sold the others, I'm including them in the article, as well. Additionally, I have already written about my process for recently taking profits in U.S. Bancorp (USB), so it won't be included in this article, but that sale is worth noting so that investors have an idea of how many financial stocks I'm selling compared to how many I have decided to hold.

