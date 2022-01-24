ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Further attempted murder arrest after two men injured in Oxford

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in Oxford. The two injured men, who are in their late teens, remain in hospital...

www.bbc.com

Related
Free Lance-Star

Two men arrested in city after woman says she was drugged, raped

Two Fredericksburg men were arrested after a woman alleged that she was forced to take drugs and was then raped, police said. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place Sunday in the 800 block of Forest Village. She said the victim was known to the suspects and was forced at gunpoint to take drugs. Police did not say why she was targeted.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
The Independent

Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder of a man in Christchurch on the south coast.Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.The force announced shortly after midnight on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect had been apprehended and was “assisting detectives with their enquiries”.Police are still urging anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary” to contact Dorset Police Detectives are also appealing for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Two men accused of murder in St. Helena Parish arrested after police chase, crash in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pair of murder suspects wrecked their vehicle after a high-speed police chase in Tangipahoa Parish. The suspects were “spotted” by deputies on Bennet Road in Amite, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Chief Jimmy Travis. The suspect vehicle attempted to speed away after deputies tried to conduct a traffic […]
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Multiple Arrests Made In Active Attempted Murder Investigation

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department has been investigating a shooting that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022. As a result of the investigation thus far, Roderick Wayne Carter Jr. (B/M, 19 of Thibodaux, La.), and two black male juveniles were charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder (Felony).
THIBODAUX, LA
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNT-TV

Two Fayette County men scheduled to appear in court for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Fayette County are scheduled to appear in court for charges ranging from robbery to attempted murder. Back on October 26, 2021, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an assault in the Kimberly area. According to court documents, Joseph E. Given, 56, of Falls View, WV, and Austin Given, 25, of Montgomery went to the victims home armed and ready to fight. Deputies said the men were armed with a gun and knife.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman fatally stabbed in street by ex-partner who was then hit by car

A woman stabbed to death in a London street by a man who was then run over and died had previously been in a relationship with her suspected killer.The Metropolitan Police said it had established that Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, and 41-year-old Leon McCaskre, both from Maida Vale in west London, were known to each other.Ms Chkaifi was pronounced dead in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, on Monday after suffering stab wounds, while McCaskre died after being struck by a car.The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed to mid-February.#APPEAL |...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge for the first time accused of the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack.Vasile Culea was arrested after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire which also left her 88-year-old husband Ken with critical injuries.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Derby Crown Court in a blue sweatshirt on Tuesday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.The charges allege...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynbc5.com

Man sought on attempted murder charge in Vermont arrested

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 19-year-old Vermont man sought by authorities for more than two months has been arrested in Connecticut, according to police. Members of the Meriden Police Department announced Monday that Matthew Champagne was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a car. Investigators said he took a Mercedes sedan from a gas station in the area around 5 p.m. Friday.
MERIDEN, CT
wach.com

VIDEO: Police searching for two men charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are charged with attempted murder. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'It's not an easy job': Tow-truck driver, city leaders react to tow-truck driver shooting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
BBC

Birchington stabbing: Two men arrested after assault at train station

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a Kent train station, British Transport Police say. Officers were called to Birchington train station on Station Road in Birchington-on-Sea at about 01:15 GMT. A 45-year-old man was airlifted to a London hospital with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Maida Vale murder victim say driver who killed her attacker with car is a ‘hero’

The family of a mother stabbed to death in broad daylight has said the driver who allegedly killed her attacker is a “hero” who deserves an honour from the Queen.Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died after being knifed in, Maida Vale, London, by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 41-year-old knifeman was mown down by a car in an apparent bid to stop the attack.But at the scene of the deaths, family of Ms Chkaifi said they were “proud” of the driver – and suggested he should receive a medal.“The driver witnessed it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas synagogue attack: Two men arrested in UK after Colleyville siege

Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.The two men remain in custody for questioning. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.The Independent understands that the British man was known to MI5 but it is not known...
PUBLIC SAFETY

